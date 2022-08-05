The Will Smith effect? The Oscars had a rating recovery

With an audience level of 15.3 million viewers, the 94th edition of the delivery of the Oscar awardshappened this Sunday night at the Dolby Theater of Los Angeles, was able to recover slightly from a practically downward trend since 2014 in the rating indexes in USAaccording to the report this Monday of the American chain ABC.

Last year, the audience of the most important gala for the entertainment industry in Hollywood reached its historical minimum level, with just 9.85 million viewers, which means that this year the recovery of audience attention to the ceremony that saw the film crowned “CODA” was 55% with reference to last year’s edition.

Despite this, the show ranks as the second least viewed from homes in the history of the awards or at least since its reach levels began to be measured, in the 70s. Although it is necessary to point out that these figures do not include audiences who tuned in to the ceremony at venues away from home or via streamingdata that will be incorporated into the report in the following days.

The pandemic came to change things for award ceremonies and in particular for the seventh art industry in United States. For the specific case of the Oscars, the audience level had not dropped below 20 million viewers until 2021.

In 2019, when the tape “Green Book” prevailed over “Rome” at the ceremony, the figure was reduced to a scope of 20.1 million households and the following year, in the weeks before the harsh restrictions due to the proliferation of the pandemic, it could even improve a little, with 23.6 million televisions in the households tuning in to the broadcast.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter and from the Samba TV measurement company, the highest peak in audience for the ceremony occurred approximately one hour before the aggression of Will Smith to the comedian Chris Rockafter the latter made a regrettable comment about the actress Jada Pinkett Smitha fact that, however, did go viral immediately in practically everyone.

With the above, Samba TV shared that, at least preliminarily, the event that overshadowed the gala did not have a significant effect on the variation of the television audience at the awards ceremony.

