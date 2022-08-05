“The White Lotus” will return in October with its second season

Trailer for the first season of “The White Lotus”, a series that portrays the vacations of various guests at a tropical resort. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in the lives of these perfect travelers. (HBO)

Were you one of those who was left in suspense with the end of the first season of The White Lotus, almost biting your nails because they will continue with their second part? Well, the wait is almost over, as it was revealed that the comedy-drama is returning to HBO in October with a second installment, as revealed Variety.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The series created and directed by Mike White will develop a new story in Sicily, Italy, where there will be new confrontations between new hotel employees and new guests. However, to Jennifer Coolidge We will see her again in this second installment, as she reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid, a woman from high society who seeks spirituality.

Jennifer Coolidge is Tanya McQuoid and returns for the second season of “The White Lotus”. (HBO)

In its first season, set in Hawaii and broadcast in the summer of 2021, The White Lotus caused a sensation, attracting more than 1.5 million viewers across linear and digital platforms for its finale, a number that never stopped growing. Its central mystery focused on discovering which of the people in the hotel was going to end up coming out in a coffin, which made the series become a trend on social networks, in addition to being able to seduce the audience in general, especially recognized critics. .

For example, in her review of the first season, Caroline Framke, chief television critic for Varietydetailed that The White Lotus “examines the human costs of self-absorption, materialism, and the double-edged sword of righteous crusades by those who don’t quite know how to help the world without becoming its center” . On the other hand, a member of The Hollywood Reporter he called the series “vibrant, messy and deceptively emotional.” And so many other similar reactions full of applause for said production.

The creator, writer, director and executive producer of “The White Lotus”, Mike White. (REUTERS)

As for the next installment, The White Lotus 2 will premiere a month after the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12, in which the series’ first season is nominated for 20 awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, Writer and Director, as well as mentions of support for eight cast members, including Coolidge.

In season 2 of The White Lotus, one of the new faces we will see will be that of Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), who will play a character named Dominic Di Grasso, described as a man traveling with his elderly father and son who recently graduated from university. Another of the figures that will address the new story will be Aubrey Plaza, with the role of Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and friends.

Cast members from the first season of “The White Lotus”, Molly Shannon, Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Brittany O’Grady, Sydney Sweeney, Jolene Purdy and Alexandra Daddario. (REUTERS)

Other cast members of The White Lotus 2 in addition to Coolidgeare F.Murray Abraham, adam dimarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, meghan fahy, Will Sharpe Y Leo Woodall. Wait for her!

KEEP READING:

The White Lotus: What is the brilliant HBO satire that highlighted at the 2022 Emmys about?

The second part of jokerin which Lady Gaga will participate, already has a theatrical release date

Limbo: A preview of the Argentine series focused on complicated family ties was revealed