The Two Recent Movies You’d Never Think Quentin Tarantino Liked

One might think that a director like Quentin Tarantino loves close-style contemporary filmmakers like Martin Scorsese or Paul Thomas Anderson and, you would be right. However, the tastes of the director of Reservoir Dogs they go far beyond the particularities of his cinema. So much so that in a recent interview on the podcast of ReelBlendhas praised two titles that we would never think he would praise: We talk about Top Gun: Maverick and the West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.

Tarantino commented that he rarely talks about contemporary releases of his colleagues because he is forced to “only say good things” or seem to criticize someone, this being a feeling that they do not want to live in their flesh. However, on this occasion and within the confidence offered by the presenter of the program, roger avery (co-writer of pulp fiction) wanted to talk about what has become the blockbuster of the year, with the permission of Spider-Man: No way home:

“I’m lovin ‘it Top Gun: Maverick. I thought it was fantastic. I saw it in theaters. that and West Side Story from Spielberg. Both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind I almost thought I would never see again. It was fantastic”.

But Tarantino repaired above all, in the sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski. The first part was directed by Tony Scott in 1986. Scott was also responsible for directing one of Quentin’s first scripts, point blank love. The one who was the brother of the director Ridley Scott, committed suicide in 2012 and although the one from Tennessee he never married the version he made of his materialwanted to recall the reflection of the filmmaker in the particular late sequel that is Maverick.

“There was this lovely, lovely aspect because I love Tony Scott movies so much, and I love Tony so much that that’s the closest we’ll ever get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie. Tony’s respect and love was in every frame. He was in almost all the decisions. He was consciously right there, but in this really cool way that he was really respectful.”

Currently, Quentin Tarantino is busy promoting what will be his second book about cinema, but everyone is waiting for what could be his next and last film.