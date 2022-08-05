The sweetest gesture of love that Elsa Pataky received from Chris Hemsworth

With admirable professional careers, much love and three children who have become the center of their lives, Elsa Pataky Y Chris Hemsworth They are a stable couple like few others. For years they left the lights of Hollywood to live a quieter life and so we remember the gesture of love sweetest seen pubically.

The gesture of love sweetest you received Elsa Pataky of Chris Hemsworth has made history. Based on their decisions, both have been admirably involved in various initiatives where they seek to end the damage that human beings do to the planet.

Recently, together they have participated in a campaign in which they have made history. The pair released several specimens of ‘Tasmanian devils’. It is an endangered species that has not lived freely in the wild in Australia for more than 3,000 years.

Undoubtedly, it became a gesture of love more than sweet, as an initiative of Chris Hemsworth. To it, he also added Elsa Pataky, admiring her husband since they were married in 2010. They marked a before and after for this species and, in addition to having been highly applauded, they have once again demonstrated the great social commitment they have as a couple.

Elsa Pataky receives love from Chris Hemsworth

They are not just a supportive couple. Are love among them. The actress Elsa Patakyon July 18 he blew out the candles after turning 46 and the message of Chris Hemsworth for his birthday, he went with a lot love and humour.

Throughout so many years that they have been married, the actors have shown that in their day to day they do not lack romanticism and much less a sense of humor. They have made it clear again in the last publication where the protagonist of Thor congratulated his girl on her birthday.

In addition to sharing a beautiful image together, as a unique gesture of love, he has published a message as sweet as it is funny: “Happy birthday to this beautiful lady! Thank you for always being my rock to sit on, but much more comfortable. I love you” she wrote to him.

Chris Hemsworth dedicates his love to Elsa Pataky for her birthday.

a blind love

Unlike other celebrity couples, the love Come in Elsa Pataky Y Chris Hemsworth He was born on a blind date. Their courtship lasted a very short time, because they decided to get married in secret quickly, at the end of 2010, celebrating their union spontaneously. Currently, she is considered one of the strongest couples in Hollywood and very loved by all fans on their social networks.