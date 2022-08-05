‘The Sandman’: Is Neil Gaiman’s Comic Book Netflix Adaptation Worth It? – series news

The wait is over and ‘The Sandman’ has finally reached the Netflix catalog, but will it be worth it? It’s no secret that the streaming giant has a bad reputation when it comes to making live-action adaptations.

30 years have passed since the publication of The Sandman and with it failed attempts for an audiovisual adaptation. The acclaimed DC Comics series written by Neil Gaiman has finally arrived on Uncle Netflix’s platform with multiple unknowns: Is this television adaptation really up to the King of Dreams? The production starring Tom Sturridge will break the curse on the giant’s live-action streaming?

The Sandman tells the story of the Lord of Dreams, Morpheus, who after being imprisoned by mortals for decades, finally manages to escape and must now resolve the consequences his absence had on the mortal world and his own kingdom. Throughout his story he will have to meet up with old allies, dueling other rulers, traveling to hell itself, enduring the consequences of his own creations, and dealing with his dysfunctional family.



Netflix The first season of ‘The Sandman’ is made up of 11 episodes.



IT IS NOT A COPY PASTE OF THE ORIGINAL WORK

The series, which also features the participation of Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie and Mason Alexander Park, is not a copy paste adaptation of the original work, something that probably worried many. The first season takes the best elements of the story and leaves the essence that led to The Sandman to be one of Gaiman’s favorite stories; the mystery, the darkness, and the anticipation of what other horror Sueño will encounter on his journey keeps you interested throughout the episodes.

To this we add special effects that, on this occasion, left Netflix standing well. The double-edged sword could be the rhythm, since sometimes the lack of action could bore the usual ones who are always looking for something to happenhowever, if your thing is to gradually discover a story and let yourself be surprised, definitely The Sandman It will catch you even if you haven’t read the comics, as Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt and Charles Dance helped build an addictive streaming universe.

Gwendoline Christie plays Lucifer.



DOES THE STORY TAKE PLACE IN THE DC UNIVERSE?

As for the biggest changes, Netflix decided to complicate their lives and the story does not take place in the DC universe, therefore, some of the origin stories such as John Dee (David Thewlis) aka Dr. Fate or the search for Dream items are different.

This rules out any possibility that the King of Dreams may have crossovers with the world of famous superheroes (something that happened at some point in the comics). Another change to mention, and the one that was already more than announced, was that of the character once played by the beloved Keanu Reeves along with Tilda Swinton and Rachel Weisz, who ends up being presented as Johana Constantine.

Perhaps the decision was more executive than creative, but within the narrative it is well supported at the time that the story itself moves away from the 50s and is situated in the present of its production. Perhaps what we could most question is the decision of Lucifer Morningstar himself, who is played by the actress from game of ThronesGwendoline Christiewho we can say is not bad at all as the ruler of the damned, but we can’t let go of the fantasy of having seen the Lucifer by Tom Ellis, since Netflix already has the rights to this character.

Neil Gaiman, author of the original work, also supervised the series.



NETFLIX CENSORSHIP

Something that we must mention that we did not quite love, is that despite the sober tone of the series created by the platform behind live-actions like Cowboy Bebop, death note and soon one piecewas his evident censorship in the graphic or bloody moments. This leaves us with the feeling that it lowers the intensity of what we could expect from a story that talks about nightmares, dreams and demons..

CAST CHOICE

However, within this weak point, the choice of the British actor Tom Sturridge as the lord of dreams, is able to transfer to the screen the cold and melancholic personality that the character requires.. However, a negative point that we can find is the excess of humanity that some of the scenes present that sometimes makes us forget that we are dealing with a being that is not just another mortal. For his part, David Thewlis whom you will remember along with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in the saga of Harry Pottergives us an excellent performance as John Dee and Boyd Hoolbrock as the rebel Cortintian.



Netflix Netflix managed to break the curse on its live-action adaptations.



With everything mentioned above, we can happily say that, at least with the first season, The Sandman will be able to meet the expectations of the fans who waited so many years for this production. Although they will not be the only ones to enjoy it, if you are not familiar with the story, you can also have a great taste in your mouth with a story that will make you want to continue discovering the dark universe of Morpheus.

Could it be that Netflix achieved an adaptation to match? On this occasion we can say yes, our beloved streaming giant achieved a live-action adaptation that makes us want more and we hope you will treat the remaining 8 volumes of Neil Gaiman’s famous story with the same care in the event of a subsequent installment.