The rigorous diet and exercise that the Mexican will do during the F1 break
Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez is in full holiday period. The Formula 1 will resume its activities on August 28 with the Belgian GP; nevertheless, Red Bull He left the Mexican ‘homework’ with the main objective of not neglecting his physical.
After the poor results it has delivered Czech Perez in the last races, the Mexican will take advantage of the holiday period to recover 100 percent and arrive with the ‘battery’ recharged; Therefore, you must follow a strict diet and routine of exercise physical.
During your vacations, Czech Perez you can’t neglect your feeding: You will need to consume complex carbohydrates (pasta, mainly), proteins (chicken, mostly), and monounsaturated fats (vegetable oils). Also, the Mexican has a routine of exercise running and cycling.
Resumption of the 2022 F1 Season for Checo Pérez
It will be 26 days that the highest category of motorsport will stop, when Practice 1 of the Belgian GP will take place on Friday, August 26, and on Sunday the Race will be held at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.
Below is the remaining schedule Formula 1where the next appointment will have three race weekends:
- Belgian GP – August 28
- Netherlands GP – September 4
- Italian GP – September 11
- Singapore GP – October 2
- Japanese GP – October 9
- United States GP -October 23
- Mexican GP – October 30
- Brazilian GP – November 13
- Abu Dhabi GP – November 20
F1 Drivers’ Championship after the Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen continues to position himself at the top of the table, as the Red Bull driver continues to lead with 258 points; This is how the situation works:
- Verstappen | Red Bull | 258 points
- Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 178 points
- Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 173 points
- George Russell | Mercedes | 158 points
- Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 156 points
- Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 146 points
- Lando Norris | McLaren | 76 points
- Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 58 points
- Valtteri Bottas | Alfa-Romeo | 46 points
- Fernando Alonso | Alpine | 41 points