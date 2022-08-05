The rigorous diet and exercise that the Mexican will do during the F1 break

Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez is in full holiday period. The Formula 1 will resume its activities on August 28 with the Belgian GP; nevertheless, Red Bull He left the Mexican ‘homework’ with the main objective of not neglecting his physical.

After the poor results it has delivered Czech Perez in the last races, the Mexican will take advantage of the holiday period to recover 100 percent and arrive with the ‘battery’ recharged; Therefore, you must follow a strict diet and routine of exercise physical.

During your vacations, Czech Perez you can’t neglect your feeding: You will need to consume complex carbohydrates (pasta, mainly), proteins (chicken, mostly), and monounsaturated fats (vegetable oils). Also, the Mexican has a routine of exercise running and cycling.

Resumption of the 2022 F1 Season for Checo Pérez

It will be 26 days that the highest category of motorsport will stop, when Practice 1 of the Belgian GP will take place on Friday, August 26, and on Sunday the Race will be held at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.

Below is the remaining schedule Formula 1where the next appointment will have three race weekends:

Belgian GP – August 28

Netherlands GP – September 4

Italian GP – September 11

Singapore GP – October 2

Japanese GP – October 9

United States GP -October 23

Mexican GP – October 30

Brazilian GP – November 13

Abu Dhabi GP – November 20

F1 Drivers’ Championship after the Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen continues to position himself at the top of the table, as the Red Bull driver continues to lead with 258 points; This is how the situation works:

Verstappen | Red Bull | 258 points

Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 178 points

Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 173 points

George Russell | Mercedes | 158 points

Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 156 points

Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 146 points

Lando Norris | McLaren | 76 points

Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 58 points

Valtteri Bottas | Alfa-Romeo | 46 points

Fernando Alonso | Alpine | 41 points