The reason why Britney Spears prefers to be with the homeless than with celebrities

Britney protected her fortune with a prenuptial agreement

Last June, Britney Spears celebrated the wedding of her dreams with her partner, the model and actor Sam Asghari, her boyfriend for 6 years and now her third husband, because, in addition to her fleeting relationship with Jason, in 2004 she had already been married to kevin federlinefather of her two children, Sean and Jayden, 16 and 15 years old, respectively.

Although in recent days it transpired that britney Y Sam They were married without any prenuptial agreement, according to the TMZ portal, the wedding took place after the singer made several legal procedures to ensure that her millions are protected in the future.

According to the media, sources close to the couple revealed that spears has an ironclad prenuptial agreement in which Sam will not receive a single dollar of the fortune that the interpreter of Toxic has won so far.

Likewise, it transpired that after the couple got engaged, the artist called the lawyers to protect her fortune valued at 60 million dollars, which may increase in the future, if things go wrong for her and Sam.