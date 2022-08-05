The glamorous vintage passion of Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, ladies and gentlemen. The famous model is a declared fan of cars, continuing her family legacy. So much so that she has a very elegant personal collection. From the luminous catwalks, join us in this speedy plot.

August 05, 2022 2:33 p.m.

Kendall Nicole Jennerknown worldwide as Kendall Jenner, is an American model and businesswoman. Born in 1995 in the sunny city of Los Angeles CaliforniaKendall has been able to forge a truly avant-garde career in modeling.

She is considered, by the press specialized in fashion, a “supermodel”. Few people can claim that prestigious nickname. She started her career in her teens and from a very young age she had to learn to deal with paparazzithe dizziness of fame and the feeling of not being able to go unnoticed.

Partly because of the exposure her modeling career gives her and partly because of her surroundings, Kendall is part of the kardashian family and actively participates in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

With a very marked personal imprint, his 1.79 tall and an athletic physique, Kendall is positioned today among the most prestigious models.

However, Kenny has other passions outside of the fashion industry. On the one hand, basketball and on the other cars. Her attachment to her cars comes from her childhood and she has accompanied her throughout the years. So much so that she has formed a very interesting personal collection.

out of exuberance, cars are a demonstration of personality and style. Kendall knows this and we could even say that he has a tendency to prefer classic cars. For example, in his collection he has a Chevrolet Corvette, First generationfactory dated 1957. This car is a true relic of the automotive industry, two-tone and convertible.

But this does not stop here, far from it. Jenner has, in turn, another classic of the General Motors. It is nothing more and nothing less than a Camaro SSalso convertible, factory dated 1969.

Other classics that Kendall has in his collection are the cadillac eldoradodated 1960 and a Ford Mustang –First generation– dated 1965. As you will notice, Kendall not only has good taste on the high catwalk, but also in her favorites from the automotive industry.