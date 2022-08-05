The fashion contrasts between Europe and Asia

If on our side fashion and luxury are a consolidated and persistent reality, in some oriental countries such as China, development and prosperity have had to interface with deep moments of crisis. After the end of the Chinese Cultural Revolution, in 1976, the entire country had to face a decade of rifts and destruction and the growth of the fashion system, of course, was also affected. These deep cultural divergences also influence the way of conceiving trends: while in Europe we are used to trusting established luxury brands, in Asia fashion enthusiasts – and also brands – are facing a moment of personal rediscovery, as well as a race to the most avant-garde trend. And while European fashion brands rely on the legacy and history of the brand, Asian countries focus much more on digital communication and click and buy strategies used by influencers. This is obviously reflected in the common conception of “style”: if on the one hand, in Europe, femininity has always been reflected by fashion through fits that highlight physicality – see any Versace show – or bright and gaudy colors – such as Valentino’s latest catwalk – in Asia, trends generally present a more sober palette and more “relaxed” cuts, focusing on an eternally childish and naïve imagination, both for women and for men. From Uniqlo to Sacai, to the rising stars of oriental fashion, the key word for the Asian fashion system is “avant-garde”, and this shines through through technical innovations, geometric patterns, layering and unprecedented combinations. And there is no shortage of playful accessories!

With this in mind, the street style of Seoul fashion week has been synonymous with novelty and futurism for years. On the streets of the South Korean capital, minimalism and streetwear come together in the name of innovation, leaving room for echoes of gothic and punk fashion. And while the European fits, this year more than ever, praise physicality and uncovering more, in Seoul the overlapping of garments, the baggy style and the stratifications win. Clean, clear and minimalist lines: Uniqlo is the Japanese giant brand that has also conquered Italy for a few years. With essential and no-logo proposals, the brand’s style is recognized everywhere for its functionality and chromatic scales and then, its unmistakable simplicity, makes it accessible to everyone.

Sacai, founded in 1999, instead makes deconstruction its strong point (and with two masters like Junya Watanabe and Rei Kawakubo, it couldn’t be otherwise). The Japanese brand, master of avant-garde fashion, blends the underground with luxury and proposes a new aesthetic made of mash-ups between knitwear, basic elements and outerwear and the result is undoubtedly amazing.

Vegan and recycled materials combined at an affordable price for everyone: JW Pei is a sustainable and refined brand of bags and shoes. With their crunchy style that goes with any kind of outfit, the Gabbi bags by JW Pei have been paparazzi on celebrities like Emrata and Gigi Hadid and have quickly conquered the American jet set.

Edited by Silvia Zardini

