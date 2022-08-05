The Evolution of Kourtney Kardashian’s Body: Reality TV Fame, Pregnancy, and More

Ads

Keeping up with Kourtney! From starting her in reality TV in 2006, to becoming a mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian has had a real transformation over the years, both on and off the screen.

While finding its niche in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the body of older sister Kardashian-Jenner has also changed. Fans have seen the California native figure recover after her three pregnancies – she is the mother of Mason, Penelope and Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick – and beyond.

“I didn’t like intense workouts when I got pregnant with Mason and I wasn’t using a trainer at the time,” Kardashian wrote in a May 2020 article on her site, Poosh. “I really enjoyed running, usually a fast two or three mile run with some good music in my neighborhood, combined with some home workouts and walking uphill with the stroller.”

The TV personality noted that she “gained exactly 40 pounds” during the pregnancy of all three babies, but she lost weight in different ways.

After Mason was born in 2009, Kardashian focused on breastfeeding as a way to lose weight, writing: “burn about 700 calories per feed.” When it came to Penelope’s arrival in 2012, Kourtney & Kim Take New York alum opted for “gentle workouts and lots of yoga,” which she replicated after Reign was born in 2014.

The creator of Poosh has been talking freely about her journey to a healthier lifestyle for more than a decade. After some fans speculated that Kardashian was pregnant with her fourth child based on her fuller figure than her in May 2020, the reality star revealed he was happy with her body.

“I replied and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I’ve gained a few pounds in this quarantine period, I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and obviously I’m posting it and that’s my body shape. ‘ I don’t think I look pregnant at all, ”she explained in a YouTube video at the time, referring to the coronavirus quarantine pandemic. “We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to negative comments. It is not always easy ».

The body positive star also took fans on her diet journey to both E! reality show and off screen. Whether it’s doing keto to lose weight for an event or staying away from sugar and preservatives due to their health risks, Kardashian’s relationship with diet and exercise is well documented.

“My body has never been better than when I went on the keto diet two and a half years ago, when I did it for two months,” Kardashian wrote in Poosh in June 2019. “In my experience, I have found the method. best to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and start losing weight is to stick to a keto diet.

The health-conscious star’s food choices also extend to her children’s diets. She constantly shares tips and tricks for tasty alternatives for candy or other treats that her kids want. Plus, she indulges every now and then and often shares her recipes for gluten-free banana bread and holiday treats.

Scroll down to see the evolution of Kardashian’s body over the past decade.

