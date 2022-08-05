The director confirms the placement of the short series in the MCU timeline

The director of I Am Groot has confirmed the placement of the short series in the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The August 10 will come up Disney + I Am Groota series of 5 original short films produced by Marvel Studios entirely dedicated to Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) in which the little talking tree interacts with various new and unusual characters in moments never seen in movies about Guardians of the Galaxy.

During an interview published on the website of the D23, Kirsten Leporescreenwriter and director of I Am Grootspoke about the placement of the short film series in the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In particular, the director reiterated that the shorts are set between the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and the post-credits scenes by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017):