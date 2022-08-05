The biggest scandal in Sofia Vergara’s life

You can not deny that Sofia Vergara She is one of the greatest Latin artists in the Hollywood universe. Gloria Pritchett’s role in modern-family It gave her the opportunity to position herself at the top of the industry, reap a fortune and be one of the most beloved women in all parts of the world.

Throughout his extensive career, he has garnered numerous accolades, such as SAG Awards, the People’s Choice Award, and even has his own star on the Walk of Fame. In addition, in 2020 it was known that she was one of the highest paid actresses on American television, not to mention that she was also chosen as one of the most powerful in the world according to Forbes in 2014.

Sofia Vergara.

But if there is something that identifies Sofia Vergara is to be the owner of a unique and exotic beauty, which has allowed her to live passionate romances with great stars of the world, among which are Tom Cruise, Luis Miguel, Enrique Iglesias, Cristian castro and many other figures who met much to his regret, because he always tried to protect his private life from the press. “The question I hate the most is when they ask me about my boyfriends, my lovers,” she revealed a few years ago.

However, his most scandalous relationship was with the businessman and actor Nick Loeb. They began their love story, which lasted two years, in 2012 and shortly after they got engaged. However, breaking up with the fate of the actress in being a mother, they remained united for a long time for a particular reason.

Nick and Sofia Vergara they maintained joint custody of two embryos that they had frozen and that they kept in case at any time the shared desire to be parents arose. Soon after, they began a legal conflict because the actress wanted to destroy them and the man, belonging to one of the richest families in New York, wanted to keep them to put them in a pregnant woman.

The case ended up in court and was only resolved in April 2021, when the judge ruled in favor of Vergara. As People magazine announced at the time, any action by Loeb “to cause the implantation of embryos in a surrogate mother, or by any other means of gestation, constitutes a violation of what was signed between the parties.”

Sofia and Nick.

The truth is that that failed and scandalous relationship between Sofia and the businessman was the last failed attempt before meeting the love of her life, joe manganiello. They both met at an event in 2014, when she was separating from Nick, and shortly after they began a love story that culminated in a big wedding in 2015, since then, they have never been separated.