The best accessories for back to school on sale

Although it is hard for us to admit it, going back to school is closer than we think (and want) and that means having to think about some details such as what accessories or gadgets we will need once we start school, high school or even university. To make it easier for you and that you do not eat too much your head now, we have selected you 5 essential products (and on sale) that will surely come in handy for your studies and activities at the beginning of the course. Take advantage now and save yourself some good money.

This printer is super popular and is now at a discount on Amazon Mexico. It is a monochrome laser-type model that incorporates Wi-Fi so you can directly connect your cell phone, tablet or computer and send documents to print without cables in between.

A printer with WiFi is very comfortable in everyday life – Image: Amazon Mexico

With good performance and a print speed of 21 pages per minute, it offers good value for money, even more so now that it is on sale.

Another alternative: HP Deskjet Ink Advantage

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 3775 All-in-One Printer. (Photo: Amazon)

If you prefer to connect your PC to the printer through a cable and at an even cheaper price, you also have a HP Deskjet Ink Advantage of type multifunctional (includes scanner and copier function), with a print speed of 8 pages per minute (ppm) in black and up to 5.5 ppm in colour.

If 7-inch tablets seem too small and 10-inch tablets too big, we have the perfect solution for you: this Samsung model with a comfortable 8.7-inch size. The team enjoys an 8-core Mediatek processor, along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The 8.7″ are ideal on this Samsung tablet – Image: Amazon Mexico

It does not forget the rear camera (8 MP) and a 2 MP front camera, it comes with WiFi, Bluetooth and cellular support, facial recognition and a 5,100 mAh battery.

A calculator can become an essential element for certain subjects, so we did not want to stop proposing one here. And for this we are going to put you on the trail of the best-selling Amazon showcase, of course.

The best-selling scientific calculator is from Casio – Image: Amazon Mexico

We are talking about the Casio FX-991EX, a scientific model with high resolution screen, natural textbook display (with symbols and numbers just like they do in books) and up to 552 functions. It has a simultaneous and polynomial solver and works with solar energy, also having battery backup (a button cell).

HP Wireless Mouse

One of the most demanded accessories when studying with a laptop is, without a doubt, a mouse. If this is your case and you are looking for one, we leave you here this popular HP model, wireless and with very good reviews that will surely become your inseparable companion.

This mouse is perfect for right and left handers – Image: Amazon Mexico

The X200 works with two AAA batteries (it has a low battery indicator so you don’t get scared), it boasts a design ambidextrous and has a nice metallic black finish.

Dell Inspiron Laptop

We close our selection with the star equipment in these cases: a laptop. This Dell Inspiron is right now in your record lowso that you can get it at the best price and give your wallet a joy.

A Dell laptop ideal for study and work – Image: Amazon Mexico

The model has an AMD Ryzen 5 3450U processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, Windows 11 Home, HDMI 1.4 port, card reader, USB ports and a 15.6-inch screen comfortable enough to perform various tasks related to study and course work.

