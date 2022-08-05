The Anne Hathaway and Guillermo del Toro movie that you can no longer see on HBO Max

‘The Witches’, written by Guillermo del Toro and starring Anne Hathaway, says goodbye to HBO Max, along with these other Warner Bros.

HBO Max removed several Warner Bros. made specifically for the streaming platform. Among them are the one written by Guillermo del Toro and starring Anne Hathaway in 2020, The Witches. All this tragedy joins the cancellation of the release of Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace, and the sequel to Scooby!, where Mark Hamill and the Mexican Cristo Fernández lent their voices for animated characters. This plan also affects Brendan Fraser, who was enthusiastic about his evil character in Firefly, and now he must concentrate on returning to the big leagues with The Whale, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Speaking of Mexican productions, on this platform you will no longer be able to find Amsterdam, for example, whose music was composed by Meme del Real de Café Tacvba. We present other productions that are no longer in the service.

The Witches (2020)

The witches is a thriller film, directed by Robert Zemeckis (Return to the future), which tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who lives with his grandmother. The little boy is obsessed with a short story about witches who hate children that she tells. The remake of the hit 1990 film was written by William of the Bull, Robert Zemeckis and Kenya Barris. Anne Hathawaydespite being poorly received the tape, was the most redeemable.



Dreams of Mars (2022)

Dreams of Mars is a science fiction comedy film directed by Christopher Winterbauer. set in a future where Mars has been inhabited and colonized by the elites of humanity. Hoping to meet her loved ones, two college students, played by Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor, come together to gain access to a space shuttle to the red planet and start a new life, but they are not prepared for a series of obstacles that can endanger the society of both planets.

Super Intelligence (2021)

To Carol Peters (Melissa McCarthy) nothing unusual ever happens to him, so he thinks he’s being pranked when his television, telephone, and microwave start talking to him. What actually happens is that the world’s first superintelligence selected her for observation and begins to rule her life. However, this new technology has a bigger and more sinister plan. Director Ben Falcone did not spare the HBO Max guillotine either.

Lock Down (2021)

Just when they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) discover that life has other plans. Now they must be at home in a mandatory confinement. Living together is proving to be a challenge for the estranged couple, but a little poetry and wine will bring them closer in unexpected ways. In Locked DownLinda and Paxton plan a jewelry heist at a department store, but it’s already gone from the catalogue.