The agonizing death that Chris Pratt wishes for his character in Jurassic World Dominion

MADRID, May 11. (CultureLeisure) –

Jurassic World Dominion will land in theaters on June 10. Although trailers and images have already revealed to what dangerous dinosaurs will have to face the character of Chris Prattthe actor is very clear what would the ideal death be likealbeit “distressing” and “painful”, which should have OwenGrady.

In an interview for Jake’s Takes, Pratt has revealed how he would like the dinosaurs to finish off his character in his final scene of the jurassic saga.

“I would choose those tiny dinosaurs and i would do it in a 45 minute scene. They would start on my toes and you would just watch me act! almost a whole hour, agonizing pain… It would be quite good”, joked the interpreter, who also encouraged the interviewer to record it with his own mobile after agreeing on a payment with his agent.





Although Pratt’s idea is devious yet hilarious and, as he himself has stated, he would show off as an actor, there is little chance that such a death will be seen in the jurassic saga. And it is that, although it is true that the franchise has always stood out for its shocking death sceneslike the one in which the Jurassic Park lawyer is devoured by a T-Rex while on the toilet, everything indicates that a protagonist like Pratt will have a much nobler ending.

But to discover if finally Owen Grady dies, fans will have to wait until June 10, the release date of Jurassic World Dominion. As confirmed by Pratt himself on The Today Show, the one directed by Colin Trevorrow will be the last tape of a saga that will say goodbye in a big way, bringing together the stars of the critically acclaimed first installment Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Slatter), and Sam Neill (Alan Grant).