Sylvester Stallone will star in ‘Kansas City’, the new series by Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter

The joint trajectory of Taylor Sheridan Y Terence Winter allows us to trace the great virtues of the current American crime drama. In the case of the first, he works as a screenwriter (Hitman) and manager (Wind River) have preceded a successful facet as showrunner in Yellowstone either Mayor of Kingstownwhile in the case of the second, his work as a screenwriter in The Sopranos either The wolf of Wall Street and his work in front of Boardwalk Empire. Winter’s last name is so prestigious, in fact, that a few months ago he was involved in the first spinoff series of batman bound for HBO Max, but his abandonment of the project has been a serious setback.





Luckily, Winter has found a new series to take over, where she’ll join forces with Sheridan. Is about Kansas Citythe next Paramount+ title that, according to dead linehas signed Sylvester Stallone as protagonist. The star is finalizing negotiations to lead the project, in what would be his first major television role after series from the 70s such as Police Story Y kojakand after briefly participating in This is Us. The ad takes place while Stallone is filming the mercenaries 4after intervening in the suicide squad and confirmed that he will meet with James Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (premiere May 5, 2023).

Kansas City tells the story of Sal (Stallone), a mafia leader who is forced to move from New York to this city in Missouri, where he will try to seize power. Winter will direct several chapters of this promising gangster intrigue, which has all the enthusiasm of ViacomCBS after it announced a few days ago that it would shorten the traditional screening window in favor of streaming. This is confirmed by the producer David C Glasser: “Taylor is a creator known for the multidimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. To be able to have the legendary Sylvester play one of these characters is a real privilege.”

There are no details of when it would start shooting Kansas Cityand Paramount+ has yet to grope for a release date.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.