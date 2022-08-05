Summer hits to rediscover: Katy Parry’s California Gurls

It was 2010 when the world of pop music was turned upside down from the emergence of what would have been one of the most successful albums of that decade: Teenage Dream of the American singer-songwriter Katy Perry.

This new era would launch Katy Perry into the Olympus of pop music, which had two previous studio albums behind her: “One of the Boys ” was the first to be released with his official stage name; but actually as early as 2001, the singer had released a debut album that bore her given name “Katy Hudson”which had as its main topic the theme of the religion of God. The disc was released by Red Hill Records, a record label that was committed to the publication of music with a Christian background. Despite this, “Katy Hudson” did not find the success hoped for.

Almost nine years later, with a new stage name and the success of singles such as “Hot n Cold” And “I Kissed a girl”, Katy Perry transforms her image for the release of “Teenage dream“, Anticipated by the individuals Fireworks, Last Friday Night and obviously, California Gurls.

Released on May 7, 2010 as first singonly extractedCalifornia Gurls also boasted collaboration Snoop Dogg. The choice of the latter is linked to a curious fact. As Katy Perry herself will later reveal, the decision to partner with Dogg was made later a Wikipedia search by searching for “West Coast Artists”.

“California Gurls” met with enormous success, becoming in 2010 the third best-selling single in the world after “bad Romance“ by Lady Gaga and “Tik Tok”By Kesha. With its catchy refrain, the single became one of the summer hits. And not surprisingly, aware of her potential, Katy Perry and her team set the release date for May 25th, a few days from the beginning of June. However, they were forced to anticipate the release, given that the song was leaked and it could already be found on the Internet.

Katy Perry admitted that California Gurls is a real one love letter to California and the West Coast in general. In fact, the idea behind the song was born as reply to the song by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys “Empire State of Mind”dedicated instead to the city of New York.

On June 15, the official video was also released, in which a fantasy world called “Candyfornia”inhabited by talking candies and sweets.

CALIFORNIA GURLS TEXT BY KATY PERRY

Greetings loved ones

Let’s take a journey

I know a place

Where the grass is really greener

Warm, wet n ‘wild

There must be something in the water

Sippin ‘gin and juice

Laying underneath the palm trees

The boys

Break their necks

Try’na to creep a little sneak peek

(At us) You could travel the world

But nothing comes close

To the golden coast

Once you party with us

You’ll be falling in love

Ooh oh ooh oh oh ooh

California girls

We’re unforgettable

Daisy dukes

Bikinis on top

Sun-kissed skin

I know hot

We’ll melt your popsicle

Ooh oh ooh

Ooh oh ooh

California girls

We’re undeniable

Fine, fresh, fierce

We got it on lock

West coast represent

Now put your hands up

Ooh oh ooh

Ooh oh ooh Sex on the beach

We don’t mind sand in our stilettos

We freak

In my jeep

Snoop doggy-dog on the stereo oh oh

You could travel the world

But nothing comes close

To the golden coast

Once you party with us

You’ll be falling in love

Ooh oh ooh ooh oh ooh

California girls

We’re unforgettable

Daisy dukes

Bikinis on top

Sun-kissed skin

I know hot

We’ll melt your popsicle

Ooh oh ooh

Ooh oh ooh

California girls

We’re undeniable

Fine, fresh, fierce

We got it on lock

West Coast represent

Now put your hands up

Ooh oh ooh

Ooh oh ooh

Toned, tan

Fit and ready

Turn it up ’cause its gettin’ heavy

Wild, wild west coast

These are the girls I love the most

I mean the ones

I mean like she’s the one

Kiss her, touch her

Squeeze her buns

The girl’s a freak

She drive a jeep

And live on the beach

I’m okay

I won’t play

I love the bay

Just like I love LA

Venice Beach

And Palm Springs

Summertime is everything

Home boys

Bangin ‘out

All that ass

Hanging out

Bikinis, zucchinis, martinis

No weenies

Just a king

He went to queenie

Katy my lady

(Yeah)

And looky here baby

(Uh huh)

I’m all up on ya

‘Cause you representing California (oh yeah)

California girls

We’re unforgettable

Daisy dukes

Bikinis on top

Sun-kissed skin

I know hot

We’ll melt your popsicle

Ooh oh ooh

Ooh oh ooh California girls

We’re undeniable

Fine, fresh, fierce

We got it on lock

West coast represent (west coast, west coast)

Now put your hands up

Ooh oh ooh

Ooh oh ooh

California girls man

(California)

(California girls)

TRANSLATION

Greetings, dear ones, let’s take a trip!

I know a place where the grass is actually greener

Hot, wet and wild,

there must be something in the water

Let’s sip some gin and juice,

We are stretched out under the leaves of the palm trees

Guys break their necks trying

To climb up to take a peek

You can travel the world

But nothing comes close to the gold coast

Once you have fun with us

You will fall in love with all of this

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

California girls, we are unforgettable

Like Daisy Dukes, the high bikinis

Kissed by the sun, our skin is so warm, we’ll melt your popsicle

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

California girls, you can’t say no to us

Beautiful, fresh, ferocious, we will always be

We represent the west coast, now put your hands up

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Sex on the beach

We don’t mind having sand in our stilettos

We freak out in my jeep

Snoop Dogg doggy on the stereo

You can travel the world

But nothing comes close to the gold coast

Once you have fun with us

You will fall in love with all of this

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

California girls, we are unforgettable

Like Daisy Dukes, the high bikinis

Kissed by the sun, our skin is so warm, we’ll melt your popsicle

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

California girls, you can’t say no to us

Beautiful, fresh, ferocious, we will always be

We represent the west coast, now put your hands up

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Toned, tanned, fit and ready

Excite us because the situation is getting tough

Wild west coast

These are the girls I love the most

I mean the only ones, I mean as if there was only her

Kiss her, touch her, squeeze her buttocks

aaah

The girls freak out, she drives a jeep

Men at the beach

I’m fine, I won’t play, I love the bay

Just like I love Los Angeles

the beach of Venice and Palm Springs

Summer has come everywhere

Come on guys, get out

that ass, put it out

bikini, tankini *, martini **,

and no pea that can pierce them

Katy, my lady, (yes)

here you are baby (uh)

I’m everything for you

because you represent California

California girls, we are unforgettable

Like Daisy Dukes, the high bikinis

Kissed by the sun, our skin is so warm, we’ll melt your popsicle

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

California girls, you can’t say no to us

Beautiful, fresh, ferocious, we will always be

We represent the west coast, now put your hands up

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

California girls, man

I wish they could all become like California girls

California girls, man

I wish they could all become like California girls