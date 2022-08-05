Summer hits to rediscover: Katy Parry’s California Gurls
It was 2010 when the world of pop music was turned upside down from the emergence of what would have been one of the most successful albums of that decade: Teenage Dream of the American singer-songwriter Katy Perry.
This new era would launch Katy Perry into the Olympus of pop music, which had two previous studio albums behind her: “One of the Boys ” was the first to be released with his official stage name; but actually as early as 2001, the singer had released a debut album that bore her given name “Katy Hudson”which had as its main topic the theme of the religion of God. The disc was released by Red Hill Records, a record label that was committed to the publication of music with a Christian background. Despite this, “Katy Hudson” did not find the success hoped for.
Almost nine years later, with a new stage name and the success of singles such as “Hot n Cold” And “I Kissed a girl”, Katy Perry transforms her image for the release of “Teenage dream“, Anticipated by the individuals Fireworks, Last Friday Night and obviously, California Gurls.
Released on May 7, 2010 as first singonly extractedCalifornia Gurls also boasted collaboration Snoop Dogg. The choice of the latter is linked to a curious fact. As Katy Perry herself will later reveal, the decision to partner with Dogg was made later a Wikipedia search by searching for “West Coast Artists”.
“California Gurls” met with enormous success, becoming in 2010 the third best-selling single in the world after “bad Romance“ by Lady Gaga and “Tik Tok”By Kesha. With its catchy refrain, the single became one of the summer hits. And not surprisingly, aware of her potential, Katy Perry and her team set the release date for May 25th, a few days from the beginning of June. However, they were forced to anticipate the release, given that the song was leaked and it could already be found on the Internet.
Katy Perry admitted that California Gurls is a real one love letter to California and the West Coast in general. In fact, the idea behind the song was born as reply to the song by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys “Empire State of Mind”dedicated instead to the city of New York.
On June 15, the official video was also released, in which a fantasy world called “Candyfornia”inhabited by talking candies and sweets.
CALIFORNIA GURLS TEXT BY KATY PERRY
Greetings loved ones
Let’s take a journey
I know a place
Where the grass is really greener
Warm, wet n ‘wild
There must be something in the water
Sippin ‘gin and juice
Laying underneath the palm trees
The boys
Break their necks
Try’na to creep a little sneak peek
(At us) You could travel the world
But nothing comes close
To the golden coast
Once you party with us
You’ll be falling in love
Ooh oh ooh oh oh ooh
California girls
We’re unforgettable
Daisy dukes
Bikinis on top
Sun-kissed skin
I know hot
We’ll melt your popsicle
Ooh oh ooh
Ooh oh ooh
California girls
We’re undeniable
Fine, fresh, fierce
We got it on lock
West coast represent
Now put your hands up
Ooh oh ooh
Ooh oh ooh Sex on the beach
We don’t mind sand in our stilettos
We freak
In my jeep
Snoop doggy-dog on the stereo oh oh
You could travel the world
But nothing comes close
To the golden coast
Once you party with us
You’ll be falling in love
Ooh oh ooh ooh oh ooh
California girls
We’re unforgettable
Daisy dukes
Bikinis on top
Sun-kissed skin
I know hot
We’ll melt your popsicle
Ooh oh ooh
Ooh oh ooh
California girls
We’re undeniable
Fine, fresh, fierce
We got it on lock
West Coast represent
Now put your hands up
Ooh oh ooh
Ooh oh ooh
Toned, tan
Fit and ready
Turn it up ’cause its gettin’ heavy
Wild, wild west coast
These are the girls I love the most
I mean the ones
I mean like she’s the one
Kiss her, touch her
Squeeze her buns
The girl’s a freak
She drive a jeep
And live on the beach
I’m okay
I won’t play
I love the bay
Just like I love LA
Venice Beach
And Palm Springs
Summertime is everything
Home boys
Bangin ‘out
All that ass
Hanging out
Bikinis, zucchinis, martinis
No weenies
Just a king
He went to queenie
Katy my lady
(Yeah)
And looky here baby
(Uh huh)
I’m all up on ya
‘Cause you representing California (oh yeah)
California girls
We’re unforgettable
Daisy dukes
Bikinis on top
Sun-kissed skin
I know hot
We’ll melt your popsicle
Ooh oh ooh
Ooh oh ooh California girls
We’re undeniable
Fine, fresh, fierce
We got it on lock
West coast represent (west coast, west coast)
Now put your hands up
Ooh oh ooh
Ooh oh ooh
California girls man
(California)
(California girls)
TRANSLATION
Greetings, dear ones, let’s take a trip!
I know a place where the grass is actually greener
Hot, wet and wild,
there must be something in the water
Let’s sip some gin and juice,
We are stretched out under the leaves of the palm trees
Guys break their necks trying
To climb up to take a peek
You can travel the world
But nothing comes close to the gold coast
Once you have fun with us
You will fall in love with all of this
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
California girls, we are unforgettable
Like Daisy Dukes, the high bikinis
Kissed by the sun, our skin is so warm, we’ll melt your popsicle
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
California girls, you can’t say no to us
Beautiful, fresh, ferocious, we will always be
We represent the west coast, now put your hands up
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Sex on the beach
We don’t mind having sand in our stilettos
We freak out in my jeep
Snoop Dogg doggy on the stereo
You can travel the world
But nothing comes close to the gold coast
Once you have fun with us
You will fall in love with all of this
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
California girls, we are unforgettable
Like Daisy Dukes, the high bikinis
Kissed by the sun, our skin is so warm, we’ll melt your popsicle
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
California girls, you can’t say no to us
Beautiful, fresh, ferocious, we will always be
We represent the west coast, now put your hands up
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Toned, tanned, fit and ready
Excite us because the situation is getting tough
Wild west coast
These are the girls I love the most
I mean the only ones, I mean as if there was only her
Kiss her, touch her, squeeze her buttocks
aaah
The girls freak out, she drives a jeep
Men at the beach
I’m fine, I won’t play, I love the bay
Just like I love Los Angeles
the beach of Venice and Palm Springs
Summer has come everywhere
Come on guys, get out
that ass, put it out
bikini, tankini *, martini **,
and no pea that can pierce them
Katy, my lady, (yes)
here you are baby (uh)
I’m everything for you
because you represent California
California girls, we are unforgettable
Like Daisy Dukes, the high bikinis
Kissed by the sun, our skin is so warm, we’ll melt your popsicle
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
California girls, you can’t say no to us
Beautiful, fresh, ferocious, we will always be
We represent the west coast, now put your hands up
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
California girls, man
I wish they could all become like California girls
California girls, man
I wish they could all become like California girls