Summer full of raffia and crochet, from hat to bag must-have accessories – Fashion

After being the big surprise of summer 2021, thanks also to the push on social networks by VIPs and influencers, garments made of raffia are back as a must also in the hot summer 2022. The raffia yarn is 100% natural, therefore also sustainable, and is ideal for making crochet bags, hats and accessories. The boom of last summer was accompanied by the interest of big brands in the raffia phenomenon. So Belen Rodriguez showed off a woven raffia bag signed by Loewe; Chiara Ferragni responded with an equal proposal from Prada; while Giulia De Lellis chose Fendi’s creativity in raffia for a hat. In the Gucci Resort collection, among the accessories there are also many shoes, sandals, espadrilles with or without plateau, are proposed with raffia effect. Malo, the iconic Made in Italy brand, has experimented with a new juxtaposition between noble cashmere and natural raffia, two apparently distant fibers joined for the crewneck and cardigan in cream-colored cashmere chain, made in mesh stitch with embroidery raffia floral, rigorously handmade. But in addition to the brands, crochet fashion with the raffia variant can also be from non-luxury brands.

It is found a lot in the vintage – on Vinted the natural fiber bags are at the top, made of wicker, rattan, raffia or recycled cotton, the natural fiber bag has never gone out of fashion over the years perhaps due to its being a very versatile accessory which gives a sophisticated look when used as a bucket bag, or in the tote version you can opt for a more bohemian style, and always perfect for days on the beach. The trend remains, revived this year as well as by Chiara Ferragni, by Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid.

Bettaknit, the Italian brand that has revolutionized “do-it-yourself knitwear” with its luxury knitting and crochet kits, fine yarns and iconic design for summer 2022 focuses in particular on raffia crochet accessories, from handbags for the evening , to the more everyday ones, perfect also for the beach, up to caps and belts, all in kits to be made DIY. “Bettaknit raffia is a completely natural yarn” – say Barbara and Elisabetta Fani, founders of the Prato start-up brand – “Unlike the raffia commonly used in the fashion world, it is 100% paper cellulose. It is a very ductile, biodegradable but resistant yarn. It is very light, water repellent and in case of splashes, it dries quickly ”.