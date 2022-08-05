Spider-Man: ranking of the Spider-Man movies, from worst to best according to Rotten Tomatoes | FAME

“spider-man” is one of the most popular superheroes, within the MCU and also comparing it to DC. After the movieSpider-Man: No Way Home”, we will have to wait a couple of years for another proposal that has this character as the protagonist.

The most recent has as protagonist to Tom Hollandwho has managed to win over the public, despite the fact that many were jealous of the representation he made Toby Macguire In the beginning.

If you are just getting to know this superhero or want to go back to see the films that have been released in the last two decadeshere we leave you a ranking from worst to best, made by Rotten Tomatoes using your measurement percentage.

Also, includes characters related to the story in the comicsWhat Morbius and Venom.

Toby Macguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield have played Spider-Man (Photo: Sony / Marvel)

RANKING OF THE SPIDER-MAN FILMS

12. “Morbius” (2022)

Address: daniel espinosa

Protagonists: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris

“Morbius” did not finish convincing or with its history, performances or special effects. He disappointed fans who were hoping to see the interesting Michel Morbius, an antihero in the comics.. He is one of the most attractive and conflicted characters who becomes a kind of vampire, as he has a blood disorder.

11. “Venom” (2018)

Address: Reuben Fleischer

Protagonists: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze

“Venom” takes all the bad parts of the character in the comics: loud, chaotic and not linked enough with Spider-Man. Journalist Eddie Brock is trying to take down Carlton Drake, the notorious and brilliant founder of the Life Foundation. While investigating one of Drake’s experiments, Eddie’s body merges with the alien Venom.giving him powers but trying to control him.

10. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″ (2014)

Address: Mark Webb

Protagonists: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” has an excellent cast and good special effects, but his story doesn’t fit. Peter Parker must face a new danger with electro’s appearancewho seems to be much more powerful than him.

9. “Venom: there will be slaughter” (2021)

Address: Andy Serkis

Protagonists: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris

“Venom: There Will Be Carnage” embraces the goofier side of the franchise, which has its fan base. Eddie Brock is still struggling to co-exist with the shape-shifting alien Venom.. When the deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady also becomes host of an alien symbiote, Brock and Venom must put their differences aside to stop his reign of terror.

8. “Spider-Man 3″ (2007)

Address: sam raimi

Protagonists: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Thomas Haden Church

“Spider-Man 3” tries to expand the proposal with new characters, the action sequences left much to be desired. When Peter and Mary Jane are finally together, crime gets in their way. Spider-Man’s suit turns black, giving him more strength, but also bringing out his dark side.. At the same time that he fights with himself, must face the Sandman and Venom.

7. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

Address: Mark Webb

Protagonists: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary

“The amazing Spider-Man” has a new cast that pleased the public, although it returns to show many aspects that have already been covered before. Peter Parker is trying to find out who he is and his feelings towards Gwen Stacy. In addition, looking for the causes of the disappearance of his parents, ends up running into doctor Curt Connor, the Lizard.

6. “Spider-Man” (2002)

Address: sam raimi

Protagonists: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco

“Spider-Man” was the first contemporary version of the character, is entertaining with sentimental moments. After Peter Parker acquires his powers, she suffers the loss of his Uncle Ben. The young man must fight crime and a very close villain, the Green Goblin.

5. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)

Address: jon watts

Protagonists: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” the second movie of the superhero for Marvel increases the action and romance. After the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and the death of his mentorPeter Parke is looking to relax on his student trip to Europe, but he must face a strange threat together with Mystery.

4. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

Address: jon watts

Protagonists: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” is colourful, fun and full of adventure. It shows young Peter Parker returning to his Aunt May’s house after his adventures with the Avengers. Under the wing of Tony Stark, he searches for a way to become more than just a street superhero and soon must face the Vulture.

3. “Spider-Man 2″ (2004)

Address: sam raimi

Protagonists: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina

“Spider-Man 2″ features a much more entertaining villain, Dr. Octopus, bringing more emotional depth to the film. When Doctor Otto Octavius ​​is performing an experiment and an explosion occurs, that costs him the life of his wife, making him a villain. Since he blames Spider-Man, the superhero must confront him along with the devastating news that Mary Jane is marrying another man.

2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)

Address: jon watts

Protagonists: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third in Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy. A production without equal and the resource of nostalgia sufficiently balanced with original elements. The identity behind the mask is revealed and Peter Parker cannot live in peace. Therefore, he turns to Doctor Strange so that everyone forgets who Spider-Man is, but ends up attracting to his universe everyone who knows who he is.

1. “Spider-Man: a new universe” (2018)

Address: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Protagonists: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali

“Spider-Man: A New Universe” is a novel proposal as it is a film with a high level of animation and a good narration that mixes the adventure of the superhero with funny moments. On this occasion, they show one of the versions of the Spider-Man, in which he is Miles Morales, a young man from Brooklyn who is bitten by a radioactive spider. However, it is also related to the multiverse and the different types of Spider-Man that are in it.