Shawn Mendes cancels the rest of his mental health break tour

Shawn Mendes He canceled the rest of his world tour… saying he’s not ready to go back on the road after spending so much time on vacation.

In a statement Wednesday, Mendes said: “I have started this tour and am excited to finally go live after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the truth is that I was not at all prepared for how difficult the tour will be after this time. . “

He continues: “After talking more with my team and working with a fantastic group of health professionals, it became clear that I had to take the time I didn’t have in person to challenge myself and come back stronger.”

Sean then says that the rest of his North American dates, as well as the UK and Europe, have been canceled… although he will continue to compose music.

As we reported, the singer announced 3 week contract on her Wonder World tour in early July, just a week after the start.

As for why he needed the break, he said… “I felt ready to dive again, but this decision was premature and unfortunately the road and the pressure caught me and reached my breaking point.”

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

Sean hinted at some difficulties in December when he posted that he was having “a hard time with social media right now, just like my relationship with her.” However, at the moment he seems to be dealing with more than just social media.