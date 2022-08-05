Selena Gomez: “Real bellies are in fashion” and doesn’t hold her breath for a selfie

We thank Selena Gomez who brings us back down to earth by noting that one’s body must be shown as it is and not altered by filters or strategic positions to appear different and compliant with certain standards proposed by social networks.

The star who just turned 30 launched the summer 2022 provocation on her TikTok account, which the singer, actress and beauty guru with her hit line Rare Beauty, finds more fun than Instagram, so much so that she couldn’t tear herself away. from social media while on vacation in Positano with Andrea Iervolino, the Italian who produced his 2016 film In Dubious Battle.

The star posted a clip, which sees her lying on a yacht in a brightly colored La’Mariette one-piece swimsuit, and a voice is heard saying. «She pulls in the belly» and Selena replies: «I don’t pull in a ***. Real stomachs are making a comeback, okay? ” and to increase the emphasis on her response he strokes her abs. It is not the first time that Selena Gomez uses social media to launch body positive messages, of self-acceptance and self-esteem, in other videos we read the same intention. As in the one in which you say that a 1 to 10 would be given as a grade of 10, the equivalent of “flawless”, impeccable, perfect. Selena likes herself this way and doesn’t judge herself by unrealistic models.

At a time when both on social media and in real life you feel the pressure to look your best in costume, despite the attempt to update concepts such as bikini & co. in the light of the body positive philosophy, Selena with a funny and authentic video enters the debate and creates a precedent that helps to take a step forward towards the attitude of non-comparison with unreal and non-inclusive standards in terms of aesthetics. Long live Selena, bellies and authenticity.

