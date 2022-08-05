Selena Gomez news, on a boat in Italy and the TikTok video on her body

There are many celebs who, in work or in vacationthey went to Italy in this hot summer 2022. Kylie Jenner spent 24 hours in the Milanese laboratories of her beauty brand, while the newlyweds JLo and Ben Affleck are on their honeymoon in the exclusive Capri, where former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens is also located. To add to the list of vacationers who have chosen the Amalfi Coast there is also Selena Gomezthe founder of Rare Beauty, who leaked the Announcements through two videos posted on his TikTok profile.

Selena Gomez, the sailing holiday and TikTok videos



In costume and with the background of sea and sky that merge into a deep blue, the 30 year old she jokes about not wanting to socialize with anyone, alluding to the desire for relaxation and silence which, not surprisingly, led her to spend her days in the middle of the sea, far from everything and everyone.

The second too video he does not use any filter other than that of irony, which he uses to speak once again of acceptance of one’s own physiquejoking about the dogmas imposed by the society of the «pull inside the belly», To which the young entrepreneur and artist replies with a« real bellies are coming back into fashion ». A body positive message which is part of a broader path dedicated to mental well-being, undertaken by singer of “Baila Conmigo” with the Wondermind project, made up of sharing, normalization and mutual understanding.

In addition to totaling more than 14 M views in less than a day, there are many comments from followers who write things like “you make me feel good in my skin”, which will surely be a milestone for the actress of The Only Murders in the Building who, since he found the courage to open up publicly on the subject, has decided that he no longer wants to suffer and hide from unattainable aesthetic standards.

