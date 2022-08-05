Selena Gomez is proud of her belly and shows it off, sends a message against people who criticize her body

The 30-year-old singer, businesswoman and actress Selena Gomezin a recent publication made through his TikTok account, shared a message of body positivity and was against the ‘body shaming’ that currently exists.

‘Real stomachs are making a comeback,’ Selena Gomez proudly shows off her baby bump in TikTok video. / Photo: Instagram

The interpreter of The Heart Wants What It Wants took to his social networks and raised his voice against all the people who have criticized his weight gain throughout all his career years, mentioning that he has constantly gained and lost weight.

‘Real stomachs are making a comeback’, Selena Gomez proudly shows off her baby bump

In the video that the actress of Only Murders in the Building shared, he can be seen wearing a purple swimsuit with yellow and orange details, while, at the same time, he touches his belly and makes a lip sync where you can listen to an audio which says the following, “Put your stomach in, I’m not going to put anything in, the real stomachs are coming back, okay?”

Likewise, months ago, through his stories of TikTokSelena Gomez pointed out that no matter what she does, they will always criticize her “I’ve been trying to stay slim, but I went to ‘Jack in the Box’ and bought four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich. But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people criticize each other anyway, ‘You’re too small’, ‘You’re too big’, ‘That doesn’t fit you’. I am perfect as I am. Moral of the story? Bye”.

After these statements, several Internet users showed their support for the owner of the beauty brand ‘Rare Beauty’, although others pointed out that she should not make such comments since she is not a marginalized body or, in her case, an overweight one. .

