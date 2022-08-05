Selena Gomez filmed her new show at Hannah Montana’s house

Selena Gomez filmed his new show at the Hannah Montana’s house and all the memories came back to our minds in a second.

The fourth season of the cooking show Selena Gomez, Selena+Chef It will premiere August 18 on HBO Max and this time, it will take place on the beach in Malibu in one of the most iconic houses in pop culture. That’s right, our beauty queen also cooks.

In the trailer for the series, we see Selena arriving with friends at the beach in Malibu and then at a house with an ocean view whose facade is revealed and was automatically recognized by fans as the house in which Miley Stewartinterpreted by Miley Cyruslived hundreds of adventures in the first three seasons of the series Hannah Montana accompanied by her friends Oliver, Lilly, her brother Jackson and her father Robbie.

For this new season, Selena will be accompanied by top-level chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Rachel Ray and you will have the mission of cooking fresh dishes ideal for the summer season.

And was Hannah Montana really filmed inside the house Selena Gomez filmed in?

in the trailer of Selena + Chefwe can appreciate the interior of the incredible house that has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and in fact, it is available for rent and you can spend the night there for 3 thousand USD.

But answering the question no, in reality, the interior scenes of the Disney Channel show were not recorded inside the house but took place in Tribune Studios (now Sunset Bronson Studios) in the Angeles Californiasame set where other teen shows like Wizards of Waverly Place, iCarly, Drake and Josh, Gilmore Girls and Glee.

However, the show’s production respected the original architecture and layout of the house on set to make it look much more realistic on camera.

Additional scenes in the series were occasionally shot on the beach and outdoors.

This isn’t the second time we’ve seen Hannah Montana’s house on camera…

That’s right, the famous house also appeared in the series of HBO Big Little Lies as the home of Madeleline MacKenzie interpreted by Reese Whiterspoon. This time the house was used as a set, giving us enviable views of the beach and the sea of Malibu even though the series is set in Monterey, a surf town on the California coast.

