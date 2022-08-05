Selena Gomez and the other celebs on vacation in Italy

Selena Gomez is in Maiori, on the Amalfi Coast, enjoying a bit of dolce vita aboard a boat. She has just the time to record a TikTok showing off her black costume and making fun (or maybe not) about the lack of desire to socialize. Just relaxation for her!

Selena Gomez, however, is not the only celeb to be in Italy:

JUSTIN AND HAILEY BIEBER

Yes, even his ex and his wife are in the beautiful country but miles away. The couple was in fact a Florencereturning from the Lucca stage of Justice Tour. Obligatory stops: an artisan ice cream parlor and cultural visits to the most prestigious museums, under the incredulous eyes of fans.

JENNIFER LOPEZ

The new bride JLO is in Capri. After performing at the charity gala event for theUnicef he has not renounced a bit of worldliness welcomed by folkloric affection.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO

TO Capri you might also run into Leonardo Di Caprio… or rather in his neck, as he is able to disguise himself and is surrounded by security officers.

VANESSA HUDGENS

To choose the beautiful island of Capri there’s also Vanessa Hudgens who makes a stop at the iconic venue heart and soul for a bit of karaoke, taking us back to the days she played Gabriella in High School Musical.

JOSEPH QUINN

After surprising fans who had met him by chance on the streets of Rome, Joseph Quinn (aka Eddie Munson of Stranger Things) moved from the capital and landed in Ischia.

A lucky fan tells in detail the meeting with the actor. In the video he mentions a: “Why not?” and there are those who already suggest giving him Italian citizenship. Well… why not!

