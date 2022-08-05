Robbie Williams returns with “ Lost ”

“Lost”, the new single by Robbie Williams, which anticipates the celebratory album of his 25 years of career “XXV”, will be released on 9 September. The album will be released digitally and in CD formats (standard and deluxe) and vinyls (black, white and blue), and already available for pre-order. The original, present in both the standard and deluxe editions, is produced by Guy Chambers and Richard Flack and is a moving song in the classic Robbie Williams style, with a touching lyrics, piano parts and crescent strings. As the artist himself declares, “’Lost’ is about the moments in my life when I indulged in reckless behavior”. The “XXV” album will feature big hits from the past and the artist’s fan favorite songs, in a new version orchestrated by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell and re-recorded with Metropole Orkest in the Netherlands. The hit “Angels” is already available digitally in the new orchestral version. Inside the album, in addition to the new single “Lost”, there will be the unreleased “Disco Symphony”, “More Than This” and “The World and Her Mother”. In the autumn, Williams will tour the UK and Ireland.

“SPONZ FEST 2022”, FROM 21 TO 27 AUGUST THE TENTH EDITION OF “SPONZ COULTURA”

The relationship between culture and land culture will be the theme of Sponz Coultura, the tenth edition of the Fest conceived and directed by Vinicio Capossela, which will take place from 21 to 27 August in Alta Irpinia. Programmed and financed by the Campania Region through the Scabec – Società Campana Beni Culturali, the Sponz Fest is produced by the Sponziamoci, La Cupa and International Music and Arts (IMARTS), in collaboration with the municipalities of Andretta, Calitri, Sant’Andrea di Conza and for the first time in collaboration with the Youth Forum of Calitri. Also this edition will see the precious contribution, alongside workers and workers, of the community that has participated and supported the event for years. As has happened since 2013, the Sponz Fest will take place in Alta Irpinia, this time in the municipalities of Sant’Andrea di Conza, Andretta and Calitri, and will involve musicians, artists and personalities from the world of culture who through concerts – including the final evening Saturday 27 August in the company of the super band Rolling Sponz Review and other guests -, workshops, meetings and sound and thematic paths among the paths will explore the theme of this edition. Among the confirmed musical guests of Sponz Coultura (the program is constantly updated), in addition to Vinicio Capossela, Nada, Edda, Giovanni Truppi, Bobby Solo, Mara Redeghieri, John De Leo, Slavi Bravissime People, Fabrice Martinez & Axon Orkestra, Sol Ruiz, Mikey Kenney, Electro Organic Orchestra, Fabio Mina, Dimitris Mystakidis, Luciano Tobaldi, Giancarlo Bianchetti, Silvania Dos Santos, Victor Herrero, Davide Ambrogio, Giovannangelo de Gennaro, Alessandro “Asso” Stefana, Peppe Leone, Andrea La Macchia, Pietro Brunello , Cicc’Bennet, Eko Orchestra, Antonio Guerriero, Makardia, Friestk, Livio and Manfredi – Uranio Irpino, Musicamanovella, Zeketam, Alla Bua, A’Cunvr’sazion, Banda della Posta, Armando Testadiuccello, Canio n’drandola, Giovanni Sicuranza. Among the cultural guests, Andrea Colamedici and Maura Gancitano from Tlon, some representatives of Fridays for Future, Stefano Liberti, Paolo Pileri, Vincenzo Costantino “Cinaski”, Andrea Segrè, Luigi Frusciante, Ugo Morelli, Peppino Pelullo, Mario Salzarulo, Generoso Picone, Erberto Petoia, Raffaele Schettino.

THE SNUTS FOR THE FIRST TIME LIVE IN ITALY

The Scottish indie rock band The Snuts arrives for the first time in concert in Italy, on 16 September 2022 at Santeria Toscana in Milan. The four guys from West Lothian have announced a 14-date UK tour starting next October. The Snuts will release their second album, “Burn The Empire” – out October 7 on Parlophone Records – a follow up to their 2021 debut album, “WL”, which topped the “UK Official Albums Chart” in April last year: it was 14 years since a Scottish band hadn’t reached number 1 in the UK. The band released the video for “The Rodeo”, a lighthearted indie anthem, ready to stir up live crowds around the world. “The Rodeo” is about life that is often not completely out of our control. It’s about finding value in madness, celebrating the journey and not just the destination, “Jack Cochrane said of the song.” We want it to encourage the feeling of absolute, pure escape through the guitars. “The video was directed by Alice Backham. (Coldplay, Wet Leg, Rachel Chinouriri) and toured Mexico City on the band’s last dates.

“FUNK WAV BOUNCES VOL. 2 ”, THE NEW CALVIN HARRIS ALBUM

Calvin Harris’ new album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” (Columbia Records / Sony Music) is out today. “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” contains the new single “Stay With Me” in collaboration with international music giants Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams. The song, which this week reached the Top 30 of Italian radio Airplay, sees the multi-platinum DJ / producer collaborate with Justin Timberlake and Halsey for the first time. The collaboration with Pharrell, already present in the album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”, is also renewed. The disc also contains the single “Potion” in collaboration with Dua Lipa and Young Thug and the song “New Money” feat. 21 Savage.

