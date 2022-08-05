Result and goals Atlas vs Queretaro

to it Atlas. The foxes they came from behind and defeated the Queretaro by a score of 3-1, in the Jalisco Stadiumat the start of the Opening Day 7 2022of the BBVA MX League.

The red and black team was left with 10 men from minute 33, after the expulsion of Hugo Nervo; as if that were not enough 120 seconds later, Angel Sepulvedaof the roostersopened the scoring, and they had to start paddling against the current.

Five minutes were enough for the people of Guadalajara to put their house and their people in order, although things evened out, since Omar Mendoza he was also expelled, by the visitors: First Louis Reyes, from the 11 steps tied the score; and at 69′, Jonathan Herrera got the discount. A goal that gave a break to those of Guadalajarawho did not add up to three, from date 3 before the Blue Crossthis after a third of losses in a row.

Just in case, Julian Quinones extended the advantage for goals, and what seemed like a defeat, ended in a rout for the foxes.

Atlas vs Queretaro LIVE | Day 7 Opening 2022

This Thursday begins the second third of the Opening 2022when measured Atlas vs Queretaroon the Matchday 7at 9:00 PM (central Mexico time), in the Jalisco Stadiumencounter in which the rojinegros hope to get back on track.

The foxes They come to this match with three losses in a row, and are sixteenth in the General Table, but a victory would put them squarely in the fight for the Mexican soccer playoff; for their part, the roosters They have barely gotten two points so far in the tournament, thanks to a couple of draws and four losses, and they are second-tier.

Statistics Atlas vs Queretaro | Day 7 Opening 2022

History between Atlas and Querétaro | BBVA MX League

The match promises goals, since they haven’t drawn 0-0 since the Opening Day 1 2018. Since that meeting, the faces have been seen in six occasions with five wins for the red and blackfor one of the Roosters, the last win (3-0), is due to the violence that occurred in The corrector last semester.

Confirmed alignments Atlas vs Querétaro | Day 7 Opening 2022

Goalie: Camilo Vargas

Defenders: Hugo Nervo, Joseph AbellaAnderson Santamaria, Luis Reyes

Media: Ángel Márquez, Jonathan Herrera and edgar zaldivar

Forwards: Julius FurchEdison Flores and Julian Quiñones

Goalie: Jose Antonio Rodriguez

Defenses: Omar Mendoza, Enzo Martinez, Gabriel Rojas

Media: Kevin Escamilla, Jorge HernandezDavid Barbona, Kevin Balanta

Forwards: Ángel Sepúlveda, Pablo Barrera and Ariel Nahuelpan