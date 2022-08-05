Reeves stars in television adaptation of historical account

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves will star in a television adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” the hit nonfiction thriller about ambition, a murderer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago.

Reeves will play Daniel H. Burnham, an architect who is “trying to make his mark on history” with his designs for the fair, Hulu said in announcing the limited series on Thursday. The actor for the other central role, that of convicted murderer Dr. HH Holmes, has not yet been cast, the streaming service said.

Erik Larson’s novel-style account of the fair, formally called the World’s Columbian Exposition, was published in 2003. The fair’s nickname was White City due to the color of many of its building exteriors.

Various Hollywood figures considered the book, and Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010 with the goal of starring in a big-screen version as Holmes. Martin Scorsese was reportedly set to direct.

Scorsese, DiCaprio and Reeves are among the producers of the series. There was no immediate word on a role for DiCaprio in the Hulu project, and no release date was announced.

Reeves has worked almost exclusively on film, on films including the “Matrix” and “John Wick” franchises. On television, he had brief appearances on “Swedish Dicks,” a comedy series about Swedish private detectives that aired from 2016 to 2018.

Holmes, whose real name was Herman Webster Mudgett, was linked to and confessed to several murders. He was found guilty and sentenced to death for only one, and in 1896 he was executed.