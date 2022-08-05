Reese Witherspoon trusts Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream, and it’s on sale on Amazon

ads

Ever wonder how Reese Witherspoon maintains her youthful glow? The actress swears by Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream, and it’s on sale now on Amazon UK.

On Instagram, Reese even revealed that she gives her friends the Miracle Moisturizer: “It’s great for cold weather…it’s so hydrating,” she said.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, Was £28 NOW £24.05, Amazon

Having acquired a cult following, Miss Arden herself created the skin protectant in 1930 and it has been flying off the shelves for decades.

The first cosmetic product to bear her name, this all-in-one beauty secret soothes, protects and hydrates the skin for up to eight hours and can be applied at any time of the day.

A multitasking beauty must-have for nails, lips, brows, and more, in addition to hydrating and protecting skin, the Eight Hour Cream can be used to tame brows, highlight cheeks, and hydrate hands, nails, and cuticles.

Reese has long been admired for her beautiful, glowing skin.

Celebrities, designers, and makeup artists are among her biggest fans, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian, and, of course, brand ambassador Reese.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, in particular, has called it her “answer to everything.”

“I was the face of Elizabeth Arden for many years, but I used Eight Hour cream before because my grandmother used it,” the Chicago actress recently told Glamour.

“It was the only cream I had ever bought and it was the answer to everything. If you cut yourself, you put it on. If you have a sunburn, you put it on.”

Receiving thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, this skin cream almost sounds too good to be true.

“My number one product! I love this cream for all things skin related! Keeps lips moist, soothes rough skin, conditions for soft hands, heals cuts fast… number one product!” wrote a happy customer.

“Good value from Amazon. I use this cream on my lips, cuticles, and heels. I have been using the 8 hour cream for 20 years. Nothing else comes close,” added another.

