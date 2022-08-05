“real bellies are back in fashion” • TAG24

Selena Gomez Instagram. She shoots a costume video and doesn’t hold her breath to hide her belly. The great star, in the midst of his activity and visibility in recent months, decides to break the mold on social media. On Tik Tok you have published a small video in which she proudly caresses her abdomen, without thinking about the opinions or comments of others.

Selena Gomez Instagram and more: an important message

The video, the frames and the photos related to the post have traveled around the world in a short time, also depopulated among the suggestions of Instagram and Facebook.

Selena Gomez Instagram and against every stereotype we see on social media. In just a few seconds, the actress can play with the users and be extraordinarily effective. Selena speaks to those who do not actually feel at ease with some specific aspects of the body and reconfirms herself as a disseminator of important messages such as self-acceptance and showing oneself natural, without filters or modifications that intend to pursue unrealistic beauty canons, served up. continuously from the world of fashion or advertising. Proof of all this is her line of cosmetics, rare beauty and her philosophy, the mission we talked about here, on the occasion of the star’s visit to Italy last July. Anyone today, in the realm where social media dominates, feels the pressure of the judgmental eye of those beyond the screen. Selena uses her position of popularity to explain to the world that there is no fear and she encourages fans who follow her to show themselves as they really are, without fear. Every opportunity is good for the well-known Hollywood star and producer to touch on this theme with provocation and self-irony.

In the video published on TikTok, in fact, the star winks at the camera. We listen to her conversing with an off-screen voice:

“Pull your belly in!” He prompts her voice.

And she replies, shaking her head: “I don’t throw a *** in!”

And again, the trend voice asks: “Why?”

Selena: “Real bellies are making a comeback, okay?”

Those who have been following the singer for some time, know for sure that it is no coincidence that Selena Gomez has decided to promote these messages: she herself has always found herself in a tight spot, forced to justify her weight and her shape, indexed with insults and words that led her to have several psychological breakdowns. Let’s find out more about the situation.

Selena Gomez physicist: a question that has been going on for some time

Radior101 attests in a post one of the many statements by Selena Gomez regarding this issue, that relating to the body, which seems to be very important for the artist:

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always felt like I have to be perfect or look a certain way. It took me a long time to realize that I just wanted to be myself. Self-confidence is still something I work on on a daily basis, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic beauty standards, my perspective changed completely “

@selenagomez “.

There are not rare occasions when the star tries to promote self-acceptance, self-esteem, positivity. In another ironic video on TikTok, in which you had to give yourself an aesthetic vote from 1 to 10, without delay Selena gives herself 10. This always to encourage the breaking of every stereotype: you have to love yourself as you are. It breaks down the patterns related to the costume fitting, the filter, the flat and “pulled in” bellies that bombard the Instagram home.

In another clip, in response to the numerous criticisms and comments of body shaming in which she was called “fat” by most, Selena Gomez responded in kind:

“I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box and got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich. I honestly don’t care about my weight because people criticize anyway. You are too thin, you are too fat … This is not good. I’m perfect just the way I am. ”

The video can be viewed here.

A consistent and skilled businesswoman

As already mentioned, in the clip that has been touring the world in the last few hours, the actress is framed half-lying on a yacht, wearing a one-piece La’Mariette costume, while refusing to hold her breath. Selena, despite the consistency shown in spreading these messages, we note that she does not abandon her eye and entrepreneurial spirit. In the clip, in fact, she wears one of the costumes designed by herself together with Theresa Mingus, her former assistant and friend of her, last year. The line of costumes follows the same acceptance policy promoted by Gomez and already on the official website you can see photos of women who accept and love their body regardless of the models we have been used to until now.

regarding the costume collection, the star stated in a post:

“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies by giving themselves the grace they deserve unconditionally. I hope you love him as much as I do. ”