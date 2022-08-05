Quentin Tarantino chooses the best movie of all time and the choice will surprise you

Anyone would think that Quentin Tarantino His films are in the TOP 10 of the best movies of all timebut no, the truth is that for the director one leads and takes all the podiums.

“I believe that ‘Jaws’ is the best movie ever made. Maybe not the best film. But it is the best movie ever made. And then there are other movies that can get into your rarefied air. But as for a movie, there is nothing that makes them better than ‘Jaws’. There is nothing better. It’s the best movie ever made. And it shows how poorly timed most movies were made before ‘Jaws,’” he said.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker