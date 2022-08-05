Quentin Tarantino chooses the best movie of all time and the choice will surprise you

Anyone would think that Quentin Tarantino His films are in the TOP 10 of the best movies of all timebut no, the truth is that for the director one leads and takes all the podiums.

“I believe that ‘Jaws’ is the best movie ever made. Maybe not the best film. But it is the best movie ever made. And then there are other movies that can get into your rarefied air. But as for a movie, there is nothing that makes them better than ‘Jaws’. There is nothing better. It’s the best movie ever made. And it shows how poorly timed most movies were made before ‘Jaws,’” he said.

For the director of “Pulp Fiction”, “Kill Bill” and “Inglourious Basterds”among many others, a very young steven spielberg (who was 26 years old at the time of shooting this classic) changed the rules of the game with this film and redefined the way of making suspense films.

Premiered in 1975, “Tiburón” celebrated its 47th anniversary in June, more relevant than ever. With a Record raising of $100 millionwas the most viewed film until 1977 when it hit theaters “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”.

“Jaws” is based on the novel of the same name by Peter Benchleywhich tells the story of a lurking shark stalks the shores of Amity Island and makes terror grow among the inhabitants. After claiming several victims, local police chief Martin Brody, marine biologist Matt Hooper and shark hunter Quint set out to take down the aquatic beast in a crusade full of suspense and terror.

The choice of Quentin Tarantino is not surprising, since he usually shows his admiration for the directors of yesteryear and for those who have paved the way for filmmakers like him. With “Jaws”, Spielberg mastered the art of suspense like no other, something that Tarantino perfects in each of his productions, but with this classic as his flag.

