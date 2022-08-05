Platform boots, the 90s model, like that of the Spice Girls, is back in fashion

Also Chiara Ferragni chooses a pair of super high platform boots by Saint Laurent, in an all black version that can be combined with any outfit. Hailey Bieber he follows her in the choice of color, in an almost knee-length model, however, combining them with a slip-style dress in antique pink silk satin. Kourtney Kardashian follows the choice of neutral all black and, in an outing with her current partner Travis Barker, combines them with a python-effect blazer-dress. Even among the stars of TikTok statuesque boots find fertile ground, as evidenced by the choice of Charli D’Amelio which he shared on social media. Singer Olivia Rodrigo instead she seems to be particularly fond of platform boots, which she chooses in different types. We saw her both in a very BDSM baby doll version signed by Marc Jacobs, but also while she was walking around Los Angeles with her friend Iris Apatow choosing a much more chunky and biker model.

MILAN, ITALY – MAY 26: Chiara Ferragni during the ABOUT YOU Awards Europe 2022 at Superstudio Maxi on May 26, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Franziska Krug / Getty Images for ABOUT YOU)Franziska Krug / Getty Images

Where have we seen them before?

The platform boots have also found space among the latest fashion shows and collections. The brand Ambush in the Resort 2023 collection he designed an over-the-knee version with a thousand openings, full of straps to recall that subtle punk vein that has never gone out of fashion. In the spring / summer 2023 of Marine Greenhouses the platform boots are transformed into velvet. In an intense green and with a slightly 70s vibe you can see the designer’s nocturnal logo.

Marine Serre spring summer 2023

But the platform boot, as the stars of yesteryear remind us, is a perfectly genderless garmentand so we also find it from EGONlab, in spring summer 2023. Entirely in leather and with strap on the thighs, belt loops included, the boot gives strength and character to the look. Timeless accessory also from Rick Owenswhich of its famous Kiss Boot revived for several seasons has made it a cornerstone of the brand and of all its loyal fans.