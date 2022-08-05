Paige charges WWE for their use of women on the Divas stage

The past decade, Paige was one of the biggest names in the WWE women’s division, and headedalong with Emma and AJ Lee, the female revolution until it finally finished exploding with The Four Horsewomen in NXT.

Now, Paige, who became known as “the anti-diva”, has spoken about WWE’s treatment of women in the past, and it was very critical of the use given to them in programming. These were his words in the last program of The Bellas Podcast:

“You girls, You were treated like dog shit. It is something that cannot happen again. It is outrageous. I remember, in my family’s documentary, that they were still shooting it when I just arrived and said: ‘I don’t want women to be seen as the time to go pee’, because you are not. Everyone wants to fight, everyone wants to be able to give those fights.

Girls, you were already fighting as well as men. You just weren’t being given the chance, and I was telling everyone that. ‘They weren’t fighting to be Divas who just want to be oversexualized. That’s just what they’re given and they’re trying to do the best they can with it.’

I was like: ‘If they gave them the same opportunities that we more or less had, it would be a completely different story“.

In addition to that, this weekend, Paige was interviewed at the Starrcast V event, and the former fighter talked about the possibility of face Britt Baker and Sasha Bankswith whom he already has a past in WWE.

“I would love to. I would love to face her (Britt Baker). There are a few people I would like to be in the ring with. If I ever came back, I would want to face her.” to sashabecause we already have a storyline behind and she is a fantastic fighter.

But I still have to be careful. I have that mental block right now, but, at some point, at the right time and with the right person… I will definitely have a match again“.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.