Paco Len, after working with Nicolas Cage: “He’s a very simple guy, very normal”

paco len has taken the big step to break through the mecca of cinema The legendary protagonist of ada He is one of the actors in the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. A ribbon directed by Tom Gormican and in which Paco shares the limelight with the Hollywood star Nicolas Cage. This is an ambitious project for Len, who is already in the steps prior to launch and so he let us know in his recent meeting with the media. The artist was one of the celebrities who sat in the front-row to see the new proposals from the Mans brand during his latest parade, held in Madrid. An act in which Paco confesses which are his essentials when it comes to dressing: “In my wardrobe there is no lack of a white t-shirt, jeans and a black suit”.

Although, as usual for him, he showed reluctant to talk about his personal life, when reporters broached the questions about his new projects things changed. And it is that Paco faces in this 2022 a tight schedule of filming and premieres. In addition to the work that is about to start, León has two films pending release. One of them, the one we mentioned earlier and in which he has had Cage as a co-star and whose presentation in theaters is scheduled for the month of April.

How could it be otherwise, the media were very interested in the opinion of the Spanish interpreter about the professionalism and personality of Cage. A concern that was resolved by Paco with a simple phrase: “He’s a very simple guy, very normal.” Not only that, for him shooting in English has been an “interesting and strong” experience, since it was something he hadn’t done before and, as he added, he was “very intrigued to discover the result.” Despite the positive experience, the son of Carmina Barrios raised his Doubts about repeating work experience across the pond.

Before saying goodbye, León spoke of his mother’s return to her culinary origins after passing through MasterChef Celebrity: “It’s always full of tper”. A comment that, how could it be otherwise, managed to bring a smile to those present.