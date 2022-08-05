OMG! Billie Eilish will be Sally in ‘The Strange World of Jack’ and here we tell you all the details

The idea of ​​carrying billie eilish to this synergy fusing cinema and music, it was thanks to the composer Danny Elfanwho was in charge of the soundtrack for ‘The strange world of Jack’and who will play Jack himself on stage in this show.

After several negotiations with the singer to schedule concerts, a final agreement was reached: the events would take place for the Halloween season at the stadium. Bank of Californiain Los Angeles, this 2021. The scheduled dates will be October 29 and 31 this year and this event is likely to be turned into a ‘live movie’.

Lovers of Billie and the movie are more than excited to see the interpreter get into the role of Sallythe rag doll created by Dr. Finklestein, and who after many adventures manages to have a love with Jack.

This is not the first intervention of the winner to the grammys In the world of cinema, his talent was present in the latest installment of agent 007 ‘No time to die’, whose premiere is already in theaters.

billie eilish She was in charge of composing and interpreting the theme of the film. The video premiered this Friday on Youtube and music platforms.