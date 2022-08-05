My girlfriend Polly: the best Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller comedy you can watch on Netflix | FAME

Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller are two code names in comedies that have appeared in recent decades. The actors have shone in this genre, also showing that they have the versatility to appear in other production stylesLike in dramas. But there’s a tape on Netflix that brought them together in 2004 with a funny story.

Aniston and Stiller gave life to one of the most unlikely couples on the big screen. Her appearance in theaters was a total success, with more than $171 million gross.

Is about “My girlfriend Polly” (“Along Came Polly” in its original language), the film of John Hamburg that brought together a series of stars, such as Aniston and Stiller, among which the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alec Baldwin, among others. Here we tell you more of the tape plot and how you can see it on the streaming platform.

Reuben holding Rudolph, Polly’s ferret (Photo: Jersey Group)

WHAT IS “MY BRIDE POLLY” ABOUT?

The movie “My Girlfriend Polly” features Reuben Feffer and Polly Prince like the couple that moves the whole story. He is a risk analyst with a life outlined to the smallest detail. while she is a spontaneous young woman who lives freely and without the ties of an office or a permanent job.

Both are so different that, since school, they have not seen each other again. And the moment they do is when Reuben has separated from his new wife, Lisa, who cheated on him with his French diving instructor during their honeymoon. He returns to the city and, in an artistic event, accompanying his friend Sandy, he is reunited with Polly.

The romantic comedy has its most ridiculous and hilarious moments when the two start dating.. Reuben will begin to fake certain customs to please Polly, but his obsessive personality with certain topics will end up imposing itself.

In this way, the couple will seek to find a middle ground that unites them, enjoying their differenceswhen Lisa returns and puts the protagonist at a crossroads full of bizarre and, at times, moving moments.

Stiller in a shirt and Aniston in a red dress dancing salsa in the movie “My Girlfriend Polly” (Photo: Jersey Group)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “MY BRIDE POLLY”?

Ben Stiller as Reubben Feffer

Jennifer Aniston as Polly Prince

Philip Seymour Hoffman as Sandy Lyle

Debra Messing as Lisa Kramer

Alec Baldwin as Stan Indursky

Hank Azaria as Claude

Bryan Brown as Leland van Lew

Jsu Garcia as Javier

Michelle Lee as Vivian Feffer

Bob Dishy as Irving Feffer

Missy Pyle as Roxanne

Judah Friedlander as Dustin

kevin hart

Cheryl Hines

Masi Oka as Wonsuk

Kym Whitley as Gladys

Ben Stiller in a light blue shirt and sweating (Photo: Jersey Group)

HOW TO WATCH “MY GIRLFRIEND POLLY”?

The comedy “My girlfriend Polly” is available on the streaming platform Netflix. You can see it, online, by clicking on this link. The film is also part of the catalog of hbo max.

Jennifer Aniston in a scene from “My Girlfriend Polly” (Photo: Jersey Group)

