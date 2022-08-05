Music and mechanical games in Christmas Verbena Zócalo CDMX

The Christmas Verbena 2021 will take place from December 16 to 31 in the Zócalo from Mexico City, at a time of 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.in which there will be various activities such as a wide variety of musical and theatrical casts, a Christmas village, monumental trees, mechanical games, snowy forest, “ice” slide and audiovisual experiences

The announcement of the holiday was made in a conference by the head of the Office of the Government Headquarters, José Alfonso Suárez del Real y Aguilera, who explained that the verbena will consist of eight zones with various purposeswhere girls and boys can enjoy recreational, entertainment, cultural, leisure and educational activities.

“It is an event that it is designed in favor of girls and boys of our City and that found cultural aspects, of the right to memory and with an educational content”, clarified Suárez del Real y Aguilera.

The main stage will host a vast musical program with casts, among which the concert by Rafael Jorge Negrete with “Christmas Carols of the World” and the Mexico City Chamber Orchestra with “The Nutcracker”.

The party will begin each day with the symbolic act of turning on the luminary of the first square of the City and the Christmas Verbana, which will be carried out by one or an exemplary citizen, or an outstanding girl or boy, who will go up to the main stage and press the power button.

“For the first lighting, we are requesting that the colleague with the longest stay in the area that is dedicated to making lighting decorations in the Government of our city, be the one who is present with the colleague from that same area who also has a great trajectory providing the city with this luminous art”, said Suárez del Real y Aguilera.

At the center of the Christmas Village there will be a stage in which pastorelas will be performed and traditional Christmas choirs will be presented. The programming will be in charge, for the most part, of groups that are part of the cultural and educational programs of the Government of Mexico City and the Ministry of Public Education of the Government of Mexico.

Map of activities in the Christmas Verbena 2021

Around the village there will be 10 spaces for exhibitions and four for workshops in favor of a Reading City, the right to memory, animal welfare and the right to culture. This is thanks to the participation of the Economic Culture Fund (FCE), EDUCAL, the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBAL), the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the National Fund for the Promotion of Crafts (FONART), Innovation Points , Freedom, Art, Education and Knowledge (PILARES), the Youth Institute (INJUVE) and the Mexico City Animal Surveillance Brigade.

In the space in charge of the Mexico City Animal Surveillance Brigade, belonging to the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), animal care and adoption will be promotedand not the purchase of domestic species as Christmas gifts.

To create a unique Christmas atmosphere, and as one of the newest aspects offered by the Christmas Verbena, there will be a audio visual experience of three installations made up of circular fabric screens 12 meters in diameter where totally Christmas content will be projected.

Similarly, they will be placed three monumental trees made with poinsettias: one 14 meters high (red poinsettias), the second 12 meters (white) and the third 10 meters (pinks), which will be distributed from the second Sunday of the Christmas Verbena to the visitors.

Forest, slide and rides

As for the mechanical gamesSuárez del Real pointed out that these will be especially for girls and boys up to 14 years of agewho will be able to enjoy the Ferris wheel with a diameter of 14 meters, carousel (with a capacity of between 50 and 60 people), little apple, Santa Claus train, Fire Department, mini tower, Woody’s farm and gas station.

It will add to the fun of the little ones a forest snowywhich will have machines that will simulate falling snow and a “ice” slidewhich will measure 5 meters high by 18 meters long.

The 2021 Christmas Verbena is completely free and will take place from December 16 to 31 in the Zócalo of Mexico City. The hours of the activities will be: December 16 (from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.), regular days (from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.), December 24 and 31 (from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.). 00) and December 25 (from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.).

There will be two entrances. The first on Francisco I. Madero and the second on November 20. For the departure there will also be two options: National Palace and November 20.

In compliance with the sanitary measures, the head of the Office called on the attendees to respect the use of face masks at all times and explained that, in order to prevent crowding and distribute the flow of people, 400 colleagues from INJUVE will supervise and they will deliver antibacterial gel at the entrances, on Francisco I. Madero and November 20, as well as at the exits, located at the National Palace and November 20.