Motherhood suits you! Jennifer Lawrence resumes her daily routine with her baby

Just five months after giving birth, Jennifer Lawrence return to normal routine. The Don’t Look Up actress enjoys the best of two worlds: her exercise routine accompanied by her little baby.

The Oscar winner went out this week to exercise accompanied by her child and, we assume, a nanny. Jen has regained her slender figure a few months after giving birth thanks to her daily walks in which, usually, her son accompanies her.

In her recent morning outing, the actress carried a bottle of water in one of her hands and a bottle in the other while she walked dressed in sportswear. She wore a beige hat to protect herself from the sun, dark glasses and a white T-shirt accompanied by tight leggings.

Mega/The Grosby Group

Beside her, the nanny walked with Jen and Cooke Maroney’s baby carried in a container seat while protecting him from the sun with an umbrella.

Mega/The Grosby Group

Both she and her husband they enjoy parenthood in a quiet way and carefree, giving him your full attention.

Backgrid/The Grosby Group

As Page Six revealed, Jen and Cooke met thanks to the Hollywood star’s best friend, Laura Simpson, with whom she has been friends since 2007.

Both Jen and Cooke keep low profiles regarding their private lives, so little is known about the actress’s husband. Maroney is said to serve as the director of the Gladstone 64 gallery in Manhattan.

Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Your next projects

Although the actress has not revealed exactly when she will return to the cinema, some projects that she will be part of are known.

For one, Lawrence stars in two Apple TV+ movies: Paolo Sorrentino’s biopic Sue Mengers and Adam McKay’s Elizabeth Holmes biopic Bad Blood.

Jen will also reportedly star in Gene Stupnitsky’s raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings for Sony Pictures.

Neither project has a release date set yet.

