Modena bewitched by the film about the Drake: crowd of fans also in San Cataldo. VIDEO

MODENA – Second day of shooting in the city for the film about Enzo Ferrari, The troupe left Largo Garibaldi momentarily to move to the monumental cemetery of San Cataldo where Enzo Dino’s son is buried and where one of the most intense moments of the film will probably be shot , The square in front of the Madonna del Murazzo was completely occupied by campers, tents for catering, vehicles for equipment, and of course the comings and goings of onlookers looking for stars. The excitement is high, American and Italian crews move from one vehicle to another. You peek from the outside, naturally the entrances to the cemetery are off limits. Here we meet Michele, one of the extras. In Largo Garibaldi he played the part of the florist, he who in reality as a young boy really delivered the flowers to Enzo Ferrari.

Endless waits under the sun in the hope of seeing Penelope Cruz or Adam Driver appear, then Michael Mann materializes, the director who, escorted, walks towards the entrance for the start of filming. He was met by Raoul Bellentani of the Pirri restaurant, the logistical base for filming in Largo Garibaldi

