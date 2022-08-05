Minecraft will not allow the integration of blockchain or NFT

Mojang has confirmed it will not implement or allow the integration of ‘blockchain’ technology or non-fungible tokens or NFT in the video game Minecraft in order to keep the user experience safe and inclusive.

The development studio wants Minecraft to be “a community where everyone has access to the same content”, an intention that it protects with the rules contained in the platform’s guidelines for use.

Currently preparing an update to include blockchain technology and NFTs with the aim of prohibiting their integration into Minecraft as well as their use for the creation of digital collectibles “associated with in-game content”, such as worlds, skins and mods.

This is because, as he explains in a statement, NFTs “can create patterns of scarcity and exclusion that conflict with the guidelines and spirit” of the video game. He also recalls that both NFTs and blockchain technology have been associated with speculative practices.

Mojang has assured that from the study they do not plan to implement this technology, but they do recognize that they are going to “pay close attention” to its evolution to “determine whether it will enable safer experiences or other practical and inclusive applications in gaming.”

