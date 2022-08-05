To celebrate the brand’s latest Flora fragrance, Gucci Beauty has invited Miley Cyrus to the metaverse as its first avatar guest in Gucci Town

In 2021 for the Gucci launch campaign Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Miley Cyrus had been transformed into a manga heroine. Now the multi-platinum artist, also the face of Gucci’s latest Flora Gorgeous Jasmine campaign, enters as avatar in Gucci Town to create an immersive perfume-inspired experience on the Roblox platform.

A digital destination on Roblox designed for those looking for something unexpected, Gucci Town is a place that allows you to learn more about the Maison, its heritage and the creative vision of Alessandro Michele, expressing your individuality and connecting with people from all over the world. world.

Miley Cyrus is Gucci Town’s first avatar

In the virtual world of Gucci, Miley Cyrus’ avatar leads missions, engages in games and interactive learning experiences in the form of treasure hunts or digital selfies. From “Mini Game Heights” to “Selfie Way”, the artist allows visitors to Gucci Town to totally immerse themselves in the world of Gucci Flora.

Users can also discover the fragrance in the Gucci virtual store, inspired by the physical location of the Flora pop-up. Visitors can also purchase digital fragrance bottles as wearable backpacks across the metaverse world.

Gucci in the metaverse

This new partnership with Miley Cyrus is part of Gucci’s immersion strategy in the digital world. Since May 2022, Gucci has been accepting cryptocurrency payments in a selection of its stores in the United States. Also recently, in virtual space Vault, inaugurated in September 2021, Gucci presented the exhibition “The Next 100 Years of Gucci”. Interpreting Gucci’s past and present codes, contemporary creators envision the future of the Maison through NFT artworks.