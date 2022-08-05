Mid-August at the Bay Club of Sanremo, five days of events not to be missed

Sanremo. The Bay Club of Sanremo on the occasion of the hottest week of the summer offers a series of events not to miss a second of party and fun.

The disco on the water Friday 12 August from 11.30 pm presents “Noxe” in collaboration with Latin Addict, the number one organization in France that for almost 10 years has offered one of the best Reggaeton Shows in Europe and cooperates with the most important guests in the sector including Daddy Yankee, Chris Brown, Ozuna and Nicky Jam and many others. An explosive evening with a flavor of Latin music, fun, sensuality and seduction. A unique opportunity to go wild on the track in the most overwhelming Sanremo summer party with the best reggaeton, hip hop and R’n’B music of the moment.

Saturday 13 August from 11.30 pm proposes “Bay Music Saturday”, The format created to have fun to the rhythm of the best pop and dance music hits of the moment until late at night, by the sea under the stars.

Sunday 14 August from 8 pm to celebrate the eve of August is staged “That’s Amore Celebration”The historic appointment of the Bay in XXL version, the perfect opportunity to dine overlooking the water while enjoying the wonderful fireworks display. A buffet dinner with numerous “islands of taste” among which to get lost in non-stop tastings until sunset, accompanied by the best hits of the 80s and then continue with the 90s and 2000s. Following the famous opening torchlight procession accompanying the introduction of commercial music, kicking off the dances accompanied by special effects and entertainment throughout the night. It will be a grand, unique and inimitable party to double the celebrations, including show cooking, performers, themed arrangements and music until late at night.

The unmissable event “Mid-August Night” It will take place Monday 15th Augustthe traditional mid-August appointment in Sanremo, a party in which you dance by the sea with the best hits of the moment until late at night to spend the hottest summer evening together, including cocktails, champagne, grandiose themed settings and much more still.

Wednesday 17th August hosts “Dj Matrix”A special one night to listen to the dance hits of the past and present. From the “Typical Italian girl” to “I want to go back to the 90s”, Dj Matrix’s career is studded with successes that have made two generations dance. A night of pure fun dancing and singing your heart out.

It will be possible to book a table in all the above events to spend a long weekend of great events at the Bay Club.

For more information And reservations: Bay Club, corso Trento-Trieste 12, 18038 Sanremo (IM), +39 348 3984066, reservations@bayclubsanremo.it, www.bayclubsanremo.it.