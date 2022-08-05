Mickey Rourke, very critical of Amber Heard whom he calls “gold diggers” after his trial against Johnny Depp

One of the most followed and mediatic trials has been that of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The 59-year-old actor filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard36, after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post on surviving domestic violence.

Following the lawsuit, the ‘Aquaman’ actress, countersued her ex-husband. Although Heard did not name the actor at any point in the article, the actor alluded to the fact that those words had harmed his image and his career. Until last June the resolution of the trial for defamation that in favor of Depp.

Since then, many well-known personalities have wanted to comment on this case. Among them, the actor mickey rourke, that recently opined explicitly on Amber Heard showing her support for Deppwhom he “has known for many years” during a interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV.





Mickey Rourke | Getty



After charge against other actors like Tom Cruise, whom he called an “irrelevant” actor as you can see in the video above, said that “I was once in a situation where I was blamed for something I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years and gave me a bad reputation”.

Rourke69 years old and known for being one of the most emblematic actors of the 80s, had to face some time ago statements of his ex-wife, the model Carre Otiswhen she claimed the actor was abusive after threatening to commit suicide if she didn’t end up marrying him.

Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a “gold digger”

As for Heard, when Morgan asked Rourke if i thought amber she was a fortune hunter After declaring that he only wanted Depp’s money during the trial, Rourke reasserted himself: “Absolutely, absolutely.”

“Finally, the truth came out, but the truth came out after losing movies and projects, so I felt bad for someone who is trying to get taken down by a gold digger,” Rourke continued referring to Depp and Heard.





Amber Heard and Johnny Depp | Crodon Press



In addition to them, Mickey Rourke has spoken of other characters such as donald trump either Vladimir Putin.

