Meghan Markle: reveal the secrets behind the photo of her second pregnancy

On February 14, 2021 the prince harry Y Meghan Markle They were surprised to announce that they were expecting their second child, which caused emotion in their millions of fans around the world, now the hidden messages behind the photo that was taken under the “tree of Life“in a garden” representing the fertility”.

After sharing the image on their social networks, it quickly went viral and was the cover of all the media.

The Sussex baby will become eighth in line to the throne, after Prince Charles, the prince williamthe three sons of William, George, Charlotte and LouisHarry and his eldest son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 21 months.

Here are some of the secrets behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pregnancy photo.

1) Harry and Meghan sit under the “tree of life” in the garden “which represents fertility”

The black-and-white image shows the couple sitting under a tree in Los Angeles, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan’s head as she lay on his lap cradling his tummy.

The “tree of life” could be a reference to the tree mentioned in the Bible, from the book of Genesis, which was located in the Garden of Eden, and is also mentioned later in Revelation. Meghan is known to have a Christian faith and was baptized into the Church of England in a secret ceremony with Harry at her side in March 2018.

2) Real fans celebrate the “rainbow baby” of Meghan and Harry after a miscarriage

Harry and Meghan’s news came just three months after the duchess revealed she had suffered a spontaneous abortion in an article for the New York Times.

“Losing a child means carrying almost unbearable painexperienced by many, but about which few speak”, indicated Meghan Markle in her article.

3) Meghan’s simple loose linen dress indicates a different pregnancy

Although the black and white image of the Duke and Duchess makes it difficult to tell exactly what color the dress is, it appears to be a shade of white or cream and Meghan may have already worn it while pregnant with archieindicating a sweet bond with the couple’s firstborn.

4) Barefoot Harry wears his very casual style and wears “Diana bracelet”

Prince Harry showed off a very casual style in a nod to his new “lifestyle” away from the royal crown.

In this image you can see him relaxed, comfortable and happy. He has a shirt that is free flowing and not as structured as some might expect, the bare feet and relaxed pants are a smart casual look that many might not reflect a royal.

the look broke tradition with most royal baby announcementsthe most recent was that of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

5) The photograph was probably taken in the garden of the Sussexes’ €11 million California home

It is believed that the photo was taken in Montecito, Californiawhere Harry and Meghan now live after deciding to leave Britain and step down as royals.

Although the exact location has not been confirmed, the tree seems to match the one seen in the background of a video they shot in the garden of their €11 million home for Time magazine last September.

6) Real fans noted similarities to the scene from the British romantic comedy Notting Hill

The photo shows Harry resting his hand on Meghan’s head as she lies on his lap and cradles her tummy under a tree.

The couple’s followers noted the similarities between the snap and the final moments of Richard Curtis’s 1999 film, which depicts the romance between a famous American actress, played by Julia Roberts, and a Londoner lost in love, played by Hugh Grant.

In the final scene of the film, it is shown to William and pregnant Anna lounging together in a private garden in Notting Hill.

7) Second pregnancy announced on Valentine’s Day just like Diana in 1984

In 1984 Lady Di announced her second pregnancy on February 13 and the newspapers reported it as front page news the next day, Valentine’s Day.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Harry was wearing his “Diana bracelet”, a silver black and brown bracelet that he acquired shortly after his mother passed away in 1997 during a tour of Africa, and which he has been wearing ever since.

8) The photo was taken with an iPad

The image accompanying Harry and Meghan’s announcement was taken by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman, who has risen to fame over the past year for her photographs of the protests. Black Lives Matter in London.

The 43-year-old, who took the image remotely from London using an iPad, was born in Nigeria and attended a British preparatory school and then a Bradfield Collegeit is said that they would have paid 11 million pounds sterling from the Sussexes.

