Magic diets: how to recognize them and not fall into the trap

The world of diets is a very profitable business for many. Let’s not forget that almost 65% of the Argentine population is overweight. Now, this added to the fact that many people, in general, looking to lose weight quickly and without changing habitswhich is the most difficult, ends up being the perfect situation to fall into some kind of diet that can be dangerous for your health.

In many cases, in addition to exposing ourselves to certain risks, it can also stimulate the famous rebound effect, in which we will lose muscle and end up gaining fat.

In desperation to lose weight, some people may turn to certain magical diets, consuming non-recommended or harmful products, or eliminating entire food groups or incorporate some type of compensatory behavior that is not beneficial to health. It is important to note that There is no food that has the ability by itself to make you fat or lose weight. What foods do have is different nutritional qualities.

The fundamental thing is to learn to eat in an orderly and balanced way and choose the right portions at each meal (Europa Press)

Nowadays, science has shown that a diet that has a beginning and an end is not effective . But, in addition, these types of diets always have these particularities.

In general, these types of magical proposals have an attractive, original title or name that captures our attention very easily. They usually promise a very fast weight loss . For example, “lose 10 kilos in two weeks”. They ensure that weight loss will be fast and in a short time.

Others tend to exaggerate their characteristics and properties using descriptive words such as fabulous, surprising, incredible, new.

There are also diets that promise weight loss without any change. For example, without the need for physical activity, eating everything you want. They recommend a formula that implicitly entails some business. For example, the shake diet that “only we can elaborate to lose weight surprisingly”.

Magic diets stimulate the rebound effect, by which you lose muscle and end up gaining fat (Getty Images)

And there are also those that are associated with a celebrity. For example, how many diets have you heard about Jennifer Aniston or Kim Kardashian?

These are some of the characteristics that will allow you to recognize a magical diet and that can cause you, attention, some nutritional deficiencies. What we said before, the rebound effect. And other potential health hazards.

The fundamental thing is to learn to eat in an orderly and balanced way and choose the right portions at each meal. . For example, include more amounts of fruits, vegetables, legumes and everything that is natural. Also remember to always drink plenty of water to stay well hydrated.

Let’s remember that The safest and healthiest way to lose weight is always to do it in the hands of a professional that collaborates in the modification of habits so that this weight loss is maintained over time, as well as your good health.

