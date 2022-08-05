Love and Thunder surpasses The Dark World’s global box office despite lower scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Thor: Love and Thunder surpassed the global grossing of Thor: The Dark World despite the lower score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to the data provided by The Numbers, Thor: Love and Thunder reached i 666 million dollars all over the world, of which 305.4 million in the domestic market e 361 million from the 49 international markets in which it was distributed. In this way, the film directed by Taika Waititi has officially exceeded the worldwide box office Thor: The Dark World (2013) which he cashed 644.6 million dollars globally.

Despite this, on the well-known review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes the film was certified Fresh (i.e. recommended viewing) but with a lower score than the standards of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: 65%. This is a score lower than Thor: The Dark World which on the site has the score of 66% of positive reviews and even lower than the first Thor from Kenneth Branagh (77%).

According to the analyst Luiz FernandoFurthermore, cinecomic is expected to close its global box office run with potential receipts of between 745 million and 755 million dollars. Consequently, the blockbuster it should be able to fit within the budget since it cost a whopping $ 250 million. Finally, it is unlikely that Thor: Love and Thunder achieves cashout of Thor: Ragnarok (2017), which he scored 850.4 million in the world thanks also to the Chinese market.