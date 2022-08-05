Logan Paul could be absent from WWE until 2023



logan paul He played his first fight as an official WWE superstar at SummerSlam. In late June, news of her signing was confirmed, the same day she revealed her intentions to face The Miz at WWE’s biggest event of the summer. The youtuber finally fought against The Miz and managed to take the victory by the count of three, thus registering her first conquest at the individual level.

The night after SummerSlam, Logan Paul reappeared on Monday Night Raw launching a message on the giant screen. He confirmed the signing of a multi-year agreement and appearances at WWE events and mentioned that he can’t wait to get back in the ring, although he stated that don’t know when he’ll be back.

Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer, has indicated in his latest weekly newsletter that Logan Paul He will not fight in WWE again for a few months, expectedly until 2023. “Paul will not be appearing in WWE again anytime soon, as he is now focused on a proposed boxing match for December.”

Paul was interviewed this week on The Pat McAfee Show, where he revealed that intends to compete again in a boxing match in December. “I’m going to get back in the ring. We’re going to go from one professional sport to another. I want to get a fight in December,” she revealed. “I have some people in mind, but I can’t say anything,” Logan Paul said of his rival. “I like to make a great first impression, so I want to wait until we’re ready.”

Logan Paul already has experience in the world of boxing at a professional level. He twice faced Olajide Olayinka Williams, known as KSI, and later fought the legendary Floyd Maywheater in an exhibition match. Logan Paul survived the assaults and Maywheater recognized his qualities. However, Logan Paul admitted after the fight that he had doubts about whether the former undefeated champion had spared his life.

