Liverpool cancels ‘offer’ of 55-minute screens at 1,600 pesos; clients report to Profeco – El Financiero

This week, the Liverpool company It was the reason for a complaint on social networks for not complying with a promotion that it launched in its online store, where it offered Smart TV screens at very low cost.

Netizens posted on Twitter screenshots of the offer, which promises Samsung TVs from 45 and 55 inches in 1,600 pesosprice below the average, since its cost is around 10 thousand pesos in the market.

through the hashtag #LiverpoolNoCumplesocial network users accused that the company sent them an email informing them that the purchase had been canceled and would refund their money.

To compensate them, they explained affected, Liverpool would give them a 10 percent discount coupon on future purchases.

Several netizens clarified that they never requested the cancellation, which is why they decided to steal the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco) to ask for your help.

The Profeco, until now, has attended personally to the dissatisfied, but has not issued any position on the matter.

Store openings boost Liverpool operating flow

Between January and March, Liverpool reported an operating flow (EBITDA, for its acronym in English) for 4 thousand 929.1 million pesos, 116.2 percent above the 2 thousand 279.9 million pesos reported in the similar period of 2021.

Comparable stores, those with more than a year in operation, increased 27.6 percent for the Liverpool chain, and for Suburbia 24.1 percent.

“The Port of Liverpool started the year with all its stores and shopping centers operating normally, unlike last year where we faced significant restrictions during January and part of February,” said the company chaired by Max David Michel in the financial report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).