Lindsay Lohan: what are the most remembered movies from the game of twins to the present

Currently, Lindsay Lohan is making her return to Hollywood little by little with new productions after having distanced herself from fame due to her addictions and problems with some directors due to her work ethic. However, at the time she was one of the most important actresses.

The 36-year-old star – who also developed a successful career as a singer – started in the seventh art as a child and managed to make a name for herself in that world at a young age. In El Popular we remind you of her most remembered films of hers, starting with Game of Twins, the film in which she played two characters.

Twin Game (1998)

It is a 1998 American children’s film based on the children’s book The Two Charlottes. It stars Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson, and has the antagonistic participation of Elaine Hendrix.

Identical twins Hallie and Annie (Lindsay Lohan) are separated after the divorce of their parents. Years later, they meet at a summer camp and decide to switch places in an effort to reunite their parents.

A real doll (2000)

It’s a movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Tyra Banks. It tells the story of a girl’s doll that becomes a flesh and blood woman. Sad and alone after the death of her mother, Casey (Lohan) would do whatever she wanted to see her again. But when a series of mysterious mishaps cause her doll “Eve” (Banks) to suddenly become a real woman, Casey’s world changes forever.

Crazy Friday (2003)

It is an American youth film starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in the leading roles. Distributed by Walt Disney Pictures, the plot of the film focuses on a mother and her daughter who, due to a spell from a fortune cookie, exchange bodies so that both must spend an indefinite time in the body of the other and find a way to reverse what happened.

Mean Girls (2004)

It is an American comedy film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. It was directed by Mark Waters. The screenplay, written by Tina Fey, is based on the novel Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman.

Cady Heron (Lohan) joins a new public school and befriends Janis and Damian. She warns her to avoid the Plasticas, a group led by Regina George (McAdams), but things take a turn for the worse when she falls for Aaron Samuel, Regina’s ex-boyfriend.

Confessions of a typical teenage girl (2004)

It is a 2004 American teen comedy film starring Lindsay Lohan and directed by Sara Sugarman, based on the novel by Dyan Sheldon. Lola (Lindsay Lohan) is a girl from New York with aspirations as an actress, a true drama queen, a fan of the band Sidarthur who is made up of her crush Stu Wolf (Adam García), bohemian and talented, whose world falls apart when her mother tells her that they must move to New Jersey.

Arriving there, he accepts that it is not so bad and soon meets Ella (Alison Pill), who is also a fan of Sidarthur, and Sam (Eli Marienthal) for whom he shows a more special interest. But she also meets the “popular” ones from her high school: Carla Santini (Megan Fox), daughter of a millionaire lawyer representing Sidarthur, and her friend Marcia (Ashley Leggat), who offer her to join their super exclusive group but Lola rejects it. Seeing that her friend Ella was treated badly, this generates hatred among the girls.

Herbie Flat Out (2005)

It is an American film directed by Angela Robinson, sequel to Herbie Goes Bananas (1980). It is starring Lindsay Lohan and Michael Keaton. Herbie is a 1963 Volkswagen Beetle, famous for having been an unrivaled champion in the past, with numerous successes on the track. He has the peculiarity of having feelings typical of humans. Over the years, his racing success falls by the wayside and he ends up in a junkyard owned by a certain Dave, known as Crazy Dave (Jeremy Roberts).

Maggie Peyton (Lindsay Lohan) is a girl who has just graduated in sports journalism from the University of Los Angeles and who is on vacation before going to do journalism internships in New York with her best friend Charisma (Jill Ritchie). As a graduation present, her father, Ray Peyton (Michael Keaton), a former NASCAR star, gives him her car.

Lucky Strike (2006)

It is an American teen comedy film starring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine. Ashley (Lohan) meets Jake (Pine) at a party and soon learns that her good fortune has been traded with his bad fortune. Now that he leads an ideal life, Jake falls in love with her and tries to win her heart.

I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

It is an American psychological thriller film directed by Chris Sivertson, written by Jeff Hammond, and starring Lindsay Lohan, Julia Ormond, Neal McDonough, and Brian Geraghty. The film’s story revolves around a young woman (Lohan) who is kidnapped and tortured by a sadistic serial killer. After surviving her kidnapping, she insists that her identity is that of another woman.

Almost Pregnant (2009)

It is a film directed by Lara Shapiro and starring Lindsay Lohan, Luke Kirby, Chris Parnell, Cheryl Hines and Aaron Yoo. A young woman (Lohan) falsely claims to be pregnant to avoid being fired from her job. This causes the people around her to treat her in a special way. As a result, she keeps up the lie for nine months.

Liz & Dick (2012)

It is a telefilm starring Lindsay Lohan and Grant Bowler which was released by Lifetime distributor. It centers on the tortuous relationship between Elizabeth Taylor (Lindsay Lohan) and Richard Burton (Grant Bowler). Their fiery romance – almost always called “The Marriage of the Century” – was always the most notorious, publicized and celebrated love affair of that time.

Always chased by paparazzi, Liz and Richard’s romance was shown in the world’s media since they met on the set of the movie Cleopatra, in 1962, until the scandals they were starring in as husband and wife, their divorce and their second wedding in 1975.