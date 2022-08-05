Kylie Jenner’s silver eyeshadow is * So * Y2K

Ads

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi are taking on London, arriving in the UK city to celebrate Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin being stocked in the famous luxury department store Harrods. And while the visit is about his growing empire, it doesn’t mean that their time together abroad was strictly business.

Dating in a black velvet mini dress, the matching trio had an intimate date night at Nobu London (because, well, of course they did). The discreet hero of the night? Kylie’s Y2K-era silver smokey eyeshadow that has given Millennials hearts everywhere everything the sensations – and it matched the energy of London perfectly, as the city was nicknamed The Big Smoke.

Painted by her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, the nuanced metallic glam is clearly eye-focused with a beige-toned pouty gloss. With a matte black hue on both upper and lower lashes, the edges are expertly blended, feathered and winged for a super sensual, cat-like look suitable for the night. Across the lid, the makeup-loving duo opted for a shimmering silver eyeshadow that really completes the look, giving it that frosted vibe of early 2000s eyeshadow. Finally, a brighter pearl white highlight was placed right in the internal corners for a perfect finish. *The kiss of the chef. *

Even if they didn’t share Exactly what was used to create her glamorous eye look, the groundbreaking Leo and the lip kit queen herself took the opportunity to tease Kylie Cosmetics’ brand new Birthday Lip Sets, officially launched on August 10 ( which is the birthday of the makeup mogul, of course).

And who knows: the perfect smoky eyeshadow palette might be next time.

Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images